Two South Arkansas natives will be among people honors when the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame (ABHOF) return to its in-person induction ceremony and variety show. The 30th anniversary and induction will be Saturday, October 15, at Robinson Center Music Hall. This marks the first in-person ceremony in two years due to COVID-19. Six Arkansans will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to society, both in the state and beyond.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO