Arkansas State

ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
magnoliareporter.com

Ketty Lester, James Thrower among Arkansas Black Hall of Fame inductees

Two South Arkansas natives will be among people honors when the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame (ABHOF) return to its in-person induction ceremony and variety show. The 30th anniversary and induction will be Saturday, October 15, at Robinson Center Music Hall. This marks the first in-person ceremony in two years due to COVID-19. Six Arkansans will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to society, both in the state and beyond.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Benton Douglas Brandon Jr. (1932–1992)

Benton Douglas Brandon Jr. was a legislator, businessman, and civic leader who brought a business presence into a state legislature dominated by attorneys, helping to open the state to outside commerce and financial growth. Brandon felt that unless Arkansas had adequate education, proper roads, and a strong civic presence, the state could not grow to its potential. He saw the Arkansas legislature as the vehicle for this growth.
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
Darrell Walker
THV11

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
KTLO

UAPB routs North American University

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions to open the game and Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 76-3 victory over North American University on Saturday night. Syncere Jones recovered a fumble and returned the ball 54 yards for a touchdown as Arkansas-Pine Bluff...
magnoliareporter.com

Three Arkansas Mega Millions tickets earn $1,000

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $231 million...
5NEWS

Florida woman claims Arkansas native as new 'grandma' while at XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With air travel reaching pre-pandemic levels nationwide millions of passengers were expected at airports across the country. Several U.S. airports saw a lot of flight delays and cancelations. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), that was not the case. Instead, new bonds were being formed. Denise...
menastar.com

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
