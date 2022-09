Eliza Fletcher Murder an 'Isolated Attack by a Stranger,' DA Says as Jogger's Accused Killer Appears in Court

Four people are dead and three others are wounded after a 19-year-old reportedly went on a 22-hour shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee. The incident sparked a city-wide shelter in place order, leaving public transit at a standstill. Police say it began when Ezekial Kelly shot his friend to death. That resulted in him shooting six more people, killing three of them. Officials also say he livestreamed part of the shooting spree on Facebook. The ordeal finally ended when Kelly was arrested.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO