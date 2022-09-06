ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Tale of the Tape: Starting QBs - Tyler Buchner vs. Henry Colombi

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
Usually, Notre Dame’s quarterbacks have a nice opening game, and we can say things aligning with that the following week. But in this case, Tyler Buchner still is looking for a breakout game, and he’ll have another chance to do that against Marshall. We don’t even know yet if he’s capable of throwing 200 yards regularly. The good news is he has time and plenty of lesser opponents on his side, so it’s bound to happen sooner or later.

The Herd will enter Notre Dame Stadium with Henry Colombi under center. He’s off to a nice start to the season as far as accuracy and yardage, though he’s thrown for only one touchdown to this point. The question for him is whether he can throw more than that against a tough Irish defense. More importantly, can he throw any when the game’s outcome remains in question and not during garbage time?

Community Policy