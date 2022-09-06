Read full article on original website
MHS Soccer Falls 2-0, in Saturday’s Maize South Invitational
WICHITA, Kan. – “The boys just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.” said Head Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian, following the Bullpups 2-0 loss, in Saturday’s final day of the highly competitive, Maize South Invitational Tournament. The Pups would find themselves down...
Blue Dragons to Take on Tritons in Top 10 Clash at Gowans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in as many homes games, the Hutchinson Community College football team plays host to a nationally ranked opponent. This time it is a Top 10 national matchup as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons (2-0) square off against the No. 7-ranked Iowa Central Tritons (2-0) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gowans Stadium.
Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
Salthawks Win Another Barnburner, Taking Down Newton with Late Touchdown
NEWTON, Kan. – Two years ago, Hutchinson High won eight games. Five were by one possession. Last season, the Salthawks went 4-5, losing the kind of games they won the year before. This season, through two games, the Salthawks have reverted to their 2020 form. Trailing by seven points...
Buhler Varsity Tennis Shines at Circle Invite; JV Squads Play Well Too
BUHLER, Kan. – It was a busy Thursday for Buhler tennis with groups competing in three different tournaments. Varsity notched its second tournament win of the season, taking the top spot at the 8-team Circle Invitational. The Crusaders outplayed a stacked field that also featured perennial contenders Circle, Collegiate and Wellington.
MHS Lady JV Tennis Team Takes First in Buhler on Thursday
BUHLER, Kan. – On Thursday, the MHS JV Girls Tennis team took the court in Buhler, coming away with a first place finish as they continue their upward trend of improvement. The Pups took first in 3 out of the 4 events, as Kennedy Tully would go 3-0 on the day playing #1 Singles, while Jordan Martens would also go 3-0, playing #2 Singles. Erin Olson and Avery Everland were once again able to come away with a first place finish, also going 3-0, while Ady Crocker and Abilene Frye went 1-2 taking fifth. “This afternoon was another nice day for some tennis.” noted Coach Ricardo Sanchez, who added, “The team was able to take care of business and everyone came home with a win.”
Kansas State Fair First Weekend Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – First weekend highlights – check out these events and more during the opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair. 1 PM: Pedal Pull Championships (Sponsored by Cellular Sales of KS) Peoples Bank and Trust Arena. Nex-Tech grandstand acts this weekend include Rock the Fair –...
Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo Marks Record Attendance
STAFFORD, Kan. (Kansas Farmer) – A record number of 4-H’ers and their families drove to Stafford, Kan., for the 2022 Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo on Aug. 4 to show off exhibits, test their judging skills and learn more about the local agricultural industry. The one-day was sponsored by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Wheat Alliance, Kansas State University Department of Grain Science and Industry and many other partners from across the state.
Glennis Lee Schropp
Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
Mary C. Hershberger
Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
State Fair Off to a Great Start; Includes a Few Changes and Record-Setting Pumpkin
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If pre-fair ticket revenues are any indication, the 2022 Kansas State Fair could be a big one. General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board Members Friday that over $1.6 million in ticket sales had been recorded through Thursday. In connection with that Schulz said they have already sold enough Nex-Tech Grandstand show tickets to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.
Walk with Ease Program Now Offered in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program will be offered starting September 19 at Delos V. Smith Senior Center. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.
Nature Central Therapy Day on Sept. 17
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – See, feel, hear and taste nature with Dillon Nature Center’s Nature Therapy Day. Relieve your current stresses and anxieties with the come-and-go relaxing nature therapy morning dedicated to mindfulness. Schedule:. 7:30 a.m. – Sunrise Yoga, Sunflower Yoga. 8:45 a.m. – Mental Wellness Discussion, Horizons...
Harvey County RSVP is Holding 9/11 Day of Service Project this Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. – Harvey County RSVP is holding its annual 9/11 Day of Service project this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Newton. This event is meant to honor the efforts of our local first responders. Visitors can purchase food items to donate while...
Area Organizations Receive Fund for Buhler Grants
BUHLER, Kan. –More than $30,000 in grants were awarded recently from Buhler Community Foundation. Grants ranging from $1,200 to $9,060 went to seven local nonprofit organizations paid from the Fund for Buhler, an unrestricted grantmaking fund that allows the foundation to address the ever-changing needs of the community, and from the Buhler Public Health Endowment Fund.
