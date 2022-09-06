Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Jan 6 public hearings to resume this month as ex-Trump lawyer thinks indictment likely
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot. January 6 committee public hearings are set to resume this month.Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on...
Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to the terrorist attacks on World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Homophobic, racist remarks from Brooklyn judge removed from the bench revealed
An affidavit filed by New York State Courts Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks shed light on homophobic and racist remarks made by a Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge that resulted in her removal from the bench last year.
Comments / 0