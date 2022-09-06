PARIS — Think no brand can pull off cultured pearls, steel cables, transformable and a functional compass in the one high jewelry collection? Parisian jewelry house Fred can. After all, these are just some of the ideas left behind by founder Fred Samuel and explored afresh in a new 24-piece high jewelry collection titled “Monsieur Fred Inner Light.”More from WWDHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit “He was this jeweler who never did anything like anyone else, taking that sidestep,” said Valérie Samuel, artistic director and vice-president of the jewelry house...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO