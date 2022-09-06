ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

105.5 The Fan

Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else

Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Reasons Parenting Today is Harder Than Ever in Idaho

Growing up, many of us thought we knew what it would be like to be a parent. We pictured playing with our kids, establishing rules we thought were better than our parents, and we figured it couldn't be that hard to raise a smaller version of ourselves. Times have changed and the world is nothing like it was when we were kids, and it has made parenting tough. Not only has the world-changing made it tough, but we had our expectations wrong all along. Being a parent is the toughest job on the planet, and raising children in the Magic Valley in 2022 is no easy task.
KIVI-TV

Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.

Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t

You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
KOOL 96.5

Animals You Can't Have As A Pet In Idaho

Here are 10 of the strangest animals you can't have as a pet in Idaho. Not that you'd want them anyways. So it seems that if you are looking to put on a Wizard of Oz play with real lions, tigers, and bears - the bear would actually be the easiest to get since it doesn't require a special permit as far as I could find!
Idaho State Journal

Idaho begs for school choice

Idaho’s school choice debate is dysfunctional. Anti-government libertarians yell “Ed-Exit,” while the moribund education establishment recites “Article IX,” mandating a state public school system, contained in the Idaho Constitution. There are a million worthy variations in between those opposing positions, and it is past time we examine them.
idahofreedom.org

Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Big Country News

Two Hikers Who Got Lost Near Montana-Idaho Border Rescued by Two Bear Air Rescue Crews

IDAHO - On Wednesday, Two Bear Air Rescue crews saved two hikers who had taken a wrong turn and got separated from their group near the Montana-Idaho border. According to Two Bear Air Rescue, the two hikers who became lost were unprepared to stay overnight in the wilderness and their only survival gear was a lighter. The hikers said they have a satellite communication device, however left it at home thinking they did not need it for a short hike.
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

