84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
More security at some Tri-State schools day after threats reported
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Students at three Tri-State high schools are back home a day after online threats lead to additional school security. It happened after an Arizona juvenile was charged for allegedly making the threat toward Mount Vernon Senior High School. Authorities say two other schools in western Kentucky were also on high alert. inside […]
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Veteran Skeet Shoot to Fight Depression Happening in Indiana
Calling all veterans! You and your immediate families are invited to take part in a day of fun where you will find resources available to help connect you with services you may need in hopes of combatting the statistic of 22 a day. Twenty-two a Day. Twenty-two. That is the...
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
Princeton asking for public input for future growth
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community. They are asking residents to take a survey. You can find that here. City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
Evansville school giving away free gun locks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks. This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound. A gun lock is a simple device that...
