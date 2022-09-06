ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain throughout Southern California. The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Cars
nypressnews.com

Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal at fast food joint

A Louisiana state official was arrested Tuesday for allegedly buying drugs from a dealer who was being sought by authorities, police said. Bridgette Hull, head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was caught in the middle of the alleged drug deal outside of a fast food restaurant in the Albany area, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Power#Power Grid#National Weather Service#Heat Stroke
nypressnews.com

Texas DPS director said Uvalde cops wouldn’t lose their jobs. Now he denies it – CNN Video

Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McCraw vowed to hold cops responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde accountable. But internal meeting records show McCraw declaring instead that “no one would lose their jobs.” See what happened when CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronted the Texas DPS director with his conflicting statements.
UVALDE, TX
nypressnews.com

Police make arrest in 51-year-old cold case murder of Maryland deputy sheriff

Maryland police said Wednesday that detectives cracked the 51-year-old cold case murder of a fellow officer. Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, was arrested last week for the slaying of Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff James Tappen Hall in 1971. “The murder of Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James...

Comments / 0

Community Policy