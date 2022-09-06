Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain throughout Southern California. The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: ‘It’s just unbearable’
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Men, women and children across Southern California that are unable to find shelter have been doing what they can to stay cool. Tiffany Brisco has had to face the...
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states
Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
Three men charged in brazen daylight robberies targeting Asian Americans
Three men have been charged with robbing victims, many of whom were Asian American, of pricey watches, other designer items and cash in a series of brazen daylight crimes across Los Angeles and Orange counties, prosecutors announced Tuesday. One robbery, in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch supermarket in...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill limiting classroom sizes in New York City schools
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill that will shrink classroom sizes in New York City schools. The agreement will cap classes to 20-25 students depending on the grade level. United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew released a statement saying in part, “For decades,...
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal at fast food joint
A Louisiana state official was arrested Tuesday for allegedly buying drugs from a dealer who was being sought by authorities, police said. Bridgette Hull, head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was caught in the middle of the alleged drug deal outside of a fast food restaurant in the Albany area, authorities said.
Texas DPS director said Uvalde cops wouldn’t lose their jobs. Now he denies it – CNN Video
Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McCraw vowed to hold cops responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde accountable. But internal meeting records show McCraw declaring instead that “no one would lose their jobs.” See what happened when CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronted the Texas DPS director with his conflicting statements.
Police make arrest in 51-year-old cold case murder of Maryland deputy sheriff
Maryland police said Wednesday that detectives cracked the 51-year-old cold case murder of a fellow officer. Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, was arrested last week for the slaying of Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff James Tappen Hall in 1971. “The murder of Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James...
