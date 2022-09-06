Read full article on original website
espn700sports.com
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
CBS Sports
Utah vs. Southern Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Utah 10-4; Southern Utah 1-10 The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Utah Utes on the road at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Southern Utah will be seeking to avenge the 24 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 1 of 2016.
ksl.com
BYU concludes investigation into Duke volleyball match, lifts ban on fan
PROVO — Brigham Young University has lifted a ban on the fan accused of using a racial slur during its Aug. 26 volleyball match against Duke and apologized to the fan, the university announced in a statement Friday as part of the conclusion to its investigation into the incident and the school's response.
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company
PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
College Football News
Utah vs Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview
Utah vs Southern Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Utah (1-0), Southern Utah (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Roster Finalized
BYU Basketball’s roster has been essentially set since they signed Noah Waterman in June, and the school released its updated roster today with school now in session. The only realistic changes could come if BYU adds a walk-on from tryouts that they are hosting later this month. BYU has...
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Easton Oliverson undergoes surgery after hospital setback
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
bestcolleges.com
BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students
The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
