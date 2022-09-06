ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
ksl.com

BYU concludes investigation into Duke volleyball match, lifts ban on fan

PROVO — Brigham Young University has lifted a ban on the fan accused of using a racial slur during its Aug. 26 volleyball match against Duke and apologized to the fan, the university announced in a statement Friday as part of the conclusion to its investigation into the incident and the school's response.
kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company

PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
College Football News

Utah vs Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Southern Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Utah (1-0), Southern Utah (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Roster Finalized

BYU Basketball’s roster has been essentially set since they signed Noah Waterman in June, and the school released its updated roster today with school now in session. The only realistic changes could come if BYU adds a walk-on from tryouts that they are hosting later this month. BYU has...
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
bestcolleges.com

BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students

The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
Fast Casual

Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
