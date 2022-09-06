Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud
A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County Tuesday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. from a driver on westbound I-94 who said another driver had fired at and hit his vehicle near mile marker 154 – between St. Joseph and Avon.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Police reveal results of speed study
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says his department recently conducted a speed study of a handful of streets in the city to see if speeding is a chronic problem, and if so, how flagrant the lead-foots were... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the...
kduz.com
krwc1360.com
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision
A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello
MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township. Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep...
knsiradio.com
nwestiowa.com
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for man accused of harassing Cold Spring family due to race
ST. CLOUD - A Stearns County jury will decide in the coming days whether a 33-year-old Cold Spring man is guilty of stalking and assaulting a Cold Spring family because of their race. "What brings us all together today is hate, rage, jealousy and attack," said Assistant Stearns County Attorney...
willmarradio.com
Garbage truck burns near Panda Garden in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Fire destroyed a garbage truck in a parking lot near several businesses on South First Street in Willmar this morning. The Willmar Fire Department says at approximately 5:21 a.m. they were called to the 1300 block of 1st St. S on the report of a garage truck on fire. A West Central sanitation garbage truck was on fire near the Panda Garden Restaurant, and video of the incident showed flames billowing 30 feet in the air. Fire Crews applied water and firefighting foam from three hose lines as well as applying water from the ladder truck. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:15 am. No one was hurt and the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
willmarradio.com
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
(Olivia MN-) Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before. East-west traffic on 4 is supposed to stop, and Renville County Public Works Director and Highway Engineer Jeff Marlow says while no official traffic or crash study has been done at that intersection, they have put rumble strips in the pavement ahead of the stop signs and they have put up dual "stop ahead" signs. They have also put LED flashing stop signs up, under which are yellow signs stating "cross traffic does not stop."
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
