Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen
Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway. Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Hattiesburg man struck, killed by train
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a train near the West Pine Street-U.S, 49 overpass. Hattiesburg police said emergency personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. Saturday to a reports that a man had been hit by a train. Forrest County Deputy Coroner...
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
2nd teen arrested for hindering prosecution in Hub City shooting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg teen has been arrested for refusal to cooperate with police in the ongoing investigation of a May 2022 shooting in the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 18-year-old Eric Aguilar on Friday, Sept. 9, on charges of hindering prosecution. Aguilar is the...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
HubCon and its games return to Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A hit for more than 30 years, HubCon returned to Hattiesburg this weekend for its annual visit. Centered around board games, the event is being held at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Doors will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. Want more WDAM...
Hattiesburg completes repairs to water system
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents saw their water restored Saturday after being without for more than 24 hours following a water main break Friday morning. The City of Hattiesburg said repairs had been finished Saturday morning on a 20-inch water main that had been hit...
Gametime! - Week 3
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy night in the Pine Belt led to some wild finishes. Here’s a look at the week 3 high school football scores:. Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (21) Columbia (20) Petal (16) Jefferson Davis County (35) D’Iberville (34) – OT FCAHS (35) South...
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”. The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
Hattiesburg water tests safe for consumption
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents have clean drinking water again. Water service had been compromised Friday when a water main was broken near the 28th Avenue bridge construction site. Repairs were wrapped up Saturday morning and water pressure restored, but affected customers were asked to...
More than a 1,000 Hattiesburg residents without drinking water after water main accident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A broken water main left more than a thousand Hattiesburg residents without drinking water Friday and other parts of the city dealing with “brown water” issues. The City of Hattiesburg said a contractor working at the construction site of the 28th Avenue bridge hit...
City of Petal holds 9/11 ceremonial stair climb
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - To honor the first responders lost from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Petal first responders and residents participated in their annual benefit stair climb. Participants climbed up and down the bleachers of Panther Stadium 24 times, simulating the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. “This...
Cruisin' The Pearl returns
Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders' Day event.
Jones Co. officials cut ribbon for Mobile Health Clinic in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Laurel for the Family Health Center’s new Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Sept. 9. The mobile unit will be able to offer comprehensive care to underserved areas, including mental health services. “We provide...
Library Day celebrated at the Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Usually, it’s the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County that plays host to folks. Saturday, it was the library’s turn to pay the visit. Partnering with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Library Science program, the HPFC brought Saturday a bit of dancing, some...
United Way kicks off 'sweet' fundraising campaign
Jones Co. cuts the ribbon on Family Health Mobile Clinic. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Jones County Family Health Clinic, Inc. cut the ribbon on its new Mobile Health Clinic, which will offer medical care to underserved communities.
Hattiesburg High School hosts First Responders’ Day event
Jones Co. cuts the ribbon on Family Health Mobile Clinic. The Jones County Family Health Clinic, Inc. cut the ribbon on its new Mobile Health Clinic, which will offer medical care to underserved communities.
‘Battle of the Badges’ softball game raises money for TEAAM Autism
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police officers and city firefighters took the diamond at William Carey University Saturday night, in a friendly competition to raise money for a local non-profit. It was part of the first “Battle of the Badges” softball game. The event benefited TEAAM Autism. That...
10pm Headlines 9/9
A Covington County restaurant opened its doors on Friday to serve free meals to first responders and military in honor of Patriot's Day. Covington Co. offers cash reward for info in road sign thefts. Someone, or someones, has been stealing road signs across Covington County, and officials are now offering a cash reward for information.
