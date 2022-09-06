Read full article on original website
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Lane Kiffin asked if he's concerned he might lose runner-up quarterback to transfer portal
As Ole Miss sorts out its ongoing quarterback battle, Lane Kiffin was asked about the potential aftermath of his decision between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer during his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. Does he think about what happens if one of the two decides to transfer following the 2022 season?
Penn State legacy Anthony Sacca, a '25 LB, already highly coveted
Linebacker Anthony Sacca, a Penn State legacy, is making a return to Penn State's campus and eyeing a few other trips.
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Iowa State's Matt Campbell embraces 'special' Cy-Hawk Series rivalry with Hawkeyes
Some crucial games are set to steal the spotlight Saturday during the second full weekend of the college football season. One of those games is the Cy-Hawk Series rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. And Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, this week, called the series between the two in-state foes a great rivalry.
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 5 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Middle Tennessee is one of the worst teams in college football.
Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren
Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
USC Practice Highlights from September 6th | Raleek Brown + QB's/WR's
Highlights from USC's September 6th morning practice, shot and edited by USCFootball.com's Jack Smith. The highlights show freshman running back Raleek Brown in pads and stretching, as well as quarterback Caleb Williams throwing tï¿½
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
Maryland basketball's Big Ten schedule announced, with high-level slate of home games
The stage is officially set for Maryland men’s basketball, with its 2022-23 Big Ten conference schedule released Thursday. The Terps will host six 2022 NCAA Tournament teams at Xfinity Center this season as part of a conference schedule that includes five weekend home games. Big Ten play begins in...
Region's top 2024 QB E.J. Caminong with more Pac-12 schools on him
Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2024 quarterback EJ Caminong is the region's top quarterback in his class...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
How to Watch: Georgia State vs. North Carolina
Georgia State Football (0-1) kicks off its home slate this Saturday, September 10th by welcoming the Tar Heels of North Carolina (2-0) into the confines of Center Parc Stadium. This marks the first time a Power Five opponent will have played the Panthers at home in Atlanta. Here's what you...
Oklahoma looks to add in the trenches with Week 2 visits
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong previews Week 2 visits for the Oklahoma Sooners, including 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details
Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
Better Know a Foe: Pitt
With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Pitt — courtesy of Ed O’Brien, who covers the Panthers for 247Sports’ Panther247.
