ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas

The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer

UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Harvey Hyde
247Sports

Iowa State's Matt Campbell embraces 'special' Cy-Hawk Series rivalry with Hawkeyes

Some crucial games are set to steal the spotlight Saturday during the second full weekend of the college football season. One of those games is the Cy-Hawk Series rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. And Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, this week, called the series between the two in-state foes a great rivalry.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Google Podcasts#American Football#College Football#Pac 12#Usc
247Sports

Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren

Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: Georgia State vs. North Carolina

Georgia State Football (0-1) kicks off its home slate this Saturday, September 10th by welcoming the Tar Heels of North Carolina (2-0) into the confines of Center Parc Stadium. This marks the first time a Power Five opponent will have played the Panthers at home in Atlanta. Here's what you...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Better Know a Foe: Pitt

With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Pitt — courtesy of Ed O’Brien, who covers the Panthers for 247Sports’ Panther247.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy