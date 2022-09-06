Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Past And Present First Responders Are Invited To Sac City This Weekend
The Sac City Hometown Pride Committee is hosting an appreciation event a Monument Square for all current or retired Sac City First Responders. The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided and accessible to the first 250 attendees. All kinds of events are planned, such as recognizing first responders at 11:45 a.m. and much more. Individuals can visit Sac City Hometown Pride on Facebook for more information on the event. A link to the page can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
Kinnick Documentary Produced By Mt. Carmel Native, Scott Siepker, Opens Thursday At Carroll Theatre
Beginning tomorrow (Thursday) night at the Carroll 5 Fridley Theatre, the story of legendary University of Iowa football player, Nile Kinnick, debuts for local audiences. The 90-minute documentary, titled “Kinnick: The Documentary,” is produced by Mt. Carmel native and Iowa Nice Guy Scott Siepker. While Kinnick is most well-known for his prowess on the gridiron, Siepker says the feature-length film focuses more on the man off the field.
1380kcim.com
Lake City Officials Passed A Motion At Tuesday’s Meeting Regarding City Owned Property
The Lake City Council met on Tuesday and discussed some of the city’s vacant properties. City Administrator Eric Wood says most of these properties are never developed, and occasional residents within the town will ask the city officials to vacate so they can extend their residence. Wood says this has never been a problem in the past, and they are more than willing to leave, but there are some exceptions.
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
1380kcim.com
The City Of Lake View Is In the Early Stages Of Three New Water and Sewer Projects
Lake View City officials are in the early stages of three new water and sewer projects in town. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Lake View City Council discussed some pending projects: the Northwest water loop, Camp Crescent drainage, and storm sewer outfall line. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the two drainage projects combine, but the Northwest water loop is a stand-alone project.
1380kcim.com
Voters Can Now Begin Requesting Absentee Ballots As Carroll County Auditor’s Office Prepares For Midterm Elections
The midterm elections are still two months away, but local election officials are reminding voters now is the time to start preparing, especially if they plan to vote by mail. Iowa voting laws have changed since the last general election. Carroll County Auditor Kourtney Payer explains. Ballots must be returned...
yourfortdodge.com
Abandoned Puppies Found in Tote in Fort Dodge Finding Care Through Area Rescues
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Last week a phone call was placed to Webster County Dispatch that a plastic storage tub was found and in that tub, puppies. 11 puppies barely four weeks old had been abandoned and left without their mother. A huge undertaking to say the least...
1380kcim.com
A Developer Plans To Build 35 New Apartment Units In Audubon
Housing has been an issue across the state, and the City of Audubon just received news that a developer will be building apartments in town. Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) Business and Tourism Coordinator Sara Slater says ACED is also in the 13th year of their Audubon Housing Fund Program designed to bring homes to the city.
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
1380kcim.com
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation for Stealing Money from Dependent Adult
A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for stealing money from a dependent adult. According to court documents, 62-year-old Kimberly Conner pled guilty to a Class C Felony for second degree theft. She had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
