A man suspected of multiple robberies at the same store in Tuscaloosa was arrested Thursday night. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. A further investigation is now underway to determine if he is responsible for other robberies at the store on May 4, May 13 and Dec. 5 of 2021 and another on Jan. 14, 2022.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO