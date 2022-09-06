Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Authorities investigating case of two missing Demopolis men
State and local authorities are investigating the case of two missing men from Demopolis. Both men went missing in August. One was Damon Gibson, 28. He was last seen on Highway 80 East. The other is Thomas Taylor, 48, who was last seen near Strawberry and Pettus Street, wearing a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Clarke County authorities need help identifying pair accused in robbery
GAINESTOWN, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Clarke County are looking for a pistol-packing robber and his get-away driver. Deputies said an armed man held up the Busy Ant 4 store in Gainestown on Sept. 1 and got away with a large amount of cash. Two people were in the store at the time of robbery.
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
WTOK-TV
More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life. The arrests of two suspects...
Tuscaloosa man under investigation for multiple Family Dollar robberies
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a robbery suspect who may have been a repeat offender pending investigations Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies at the store […]
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Butler man killed in car crash
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening. Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line. The man’s name...
WTOK-TV
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations...
wbrc.com
Hale County hosts tornado disaster drill Thursday evening
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County has been hit by two tornadoes and dealt with some damaging straight-line wind events in 2022. That’s why the County EMA Director wants to be more effective when it comes to responding to weather related emergencies. Hale County EMA will host a...
The West Alabama Watchman
Blood drive scheduled Sept. 16
Blood donors are encouraged to show up Friday, Sept. 16, for the LifeSouth blood drive. The drive, sponsored by the Whitfield Regional Hospital Auxiliary, will be held in the Demopolis Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. While pre-registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. LifeSouth is a non-profit community...
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect captured after allegedly robbing same store multiple times in Tuscaloosa
A man suspected of multiple robberies at the same store in Tuscaloosa was arrested Thursday night. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. A further investigation is now underway to determine if he is responsible for other robberies at the store on May 4, May 13 and Dec. 5 of 2021 and another on Jan. 14, 2022.
Man killed when tractor he was driving on rural Mississippi highway was struck by another vehicle
One person was killed when the tractor he was driving along a rural Mississippi highway was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon. WTOK in Meridian reports that the tractor operator was killed in an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Road. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. the...
WTOK-TV
Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that one person is dead after an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Rd. just before 3 p.m. Monday. Cobler said the victim was driving a tractor when he was hit by a car. The tractor rolled on its side into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Wednesday
A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
Tuscaloosa robbery suspect who held up Family Dollar with drill may have hit same store 5 times: Police
A man captured Thursday night and suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store in Tuscaloosa by hiding a drill under his clothing and pretending the tool was a gun may have held up the same store up to five times using the same method, police said Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter,...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
