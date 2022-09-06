Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bedke talks special session, North Idaho growth on podcast
While making a trip to North Idaho, Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives and candidate for Lt. Governor, Scott Bedke, carved some time out of his day on Wednesday to chat on Episode 163 of the North Idaho Now podcast about a variety of topics. Fresh on his mind...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Empowering Parents grant program goes live
A new statewide program to support the educational needs of K-12 students launched Thursday. Gov. Brad Little spoke to students at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy in the morning to share the news of the $50 million Empowering Parents initiative just before it went live. "It’s a program for literally all...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Johnson is the right pick for District 1 seat
Passing his driver’s test was what kept Calvin in class; 15 years old and still unable to read. For 22 years I taught high school and Calvin was one of far too many young men we lost. How many more children does Scott Herndon want to fail by pulling money out of public education?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Conservation group releases report on sewage systems
BOISE — The Idaho Conservation League has released its fifth annual report on the state’s sewage treatment plants. In its review published Wednesday, ICL said only 28 of the state’s 112 municipal water systems had no discharge permit violations. By ICL’s standards, 75% of Idaho’s sewage plants...
