School is back in session at colleges and universities across the country, and tuition prices at many continue to climb. About three-fourths of nearly 1,700 institutions to report price estimates since the start of the pandemic have increased the price of attendance, according to a new report. On the subject of elevated rates, Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday the central bank remains committed to its plan of countering inflation by increasing borrowing costs. Still, he said that's unlikely to trigger a recession. And, in St. Louis, wealthy neighborhoods increasingly are paying for private police, which observers say exacerbates existing economic and racial disparities. Those stories and the rest of the day's business news are below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO