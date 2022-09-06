Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Monarch for 70 Years, Dies
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The royal who wasn’t supposed to become queen at all, sat on the throne for 70 years following the death in 1952 of her father, George VI, who himself assumed the throne only because of the abdication by his brother, King Edward VIII in 1936.
Voice of America
World Reacts to Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96. She ascended the throne in 1952 and reigned for more than seven decades. Elizabeth ruled the United Kingdom as it rebuilt from the devastation of World War II, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
Ukraine-Russia war: Russian forces ‘taken by surprise’ as Ukrainian counter-offensive advances 50km, says UK – live
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns along a narrow front and threaten to take more
Voice of America
As Britain Mourns Queen, Charles Rises to King
Bells rang across Britain on Friday and mourners gathered in London and other places to honor Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at the age of 96, after 70 years as the country’s ruler. Around the world, her exceptional reign is being remembered, celebrated, and debated. Many are also...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Poland is interested in buying power from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Voice of America
UN Concerned by Russia’s 'Filtration' of Ukrainian Civilians
United nations — A senior U.N. human rights official said Wednesday that her office has verified that Russian soldiers and affiliated groups subject Ukrainian civilians to an invasive process called “filtration,” and called for access to those being detained by Russia. “In cases that our office has...
Voice of America
India's Congress Party Leader, Rahul Gandhi, Leads Long March to Revive Support
NEW DELHI — India’s opposition Congress Party leader, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a mammoth five-month march across the country as he seeks to resurrect his party’s political fortunes before 2024 general election. The “Grand Old Party” that dominated India’s politics for over five decades has been...
Voice of America
China's Global Media Influence Campaign Growing, Says Freedom House
When Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Nigerian newspaper the Premium Times, was in school in the 1970s, he remembers receiving in the mail "glossy Chinese magazines that were sent freely, celebrating and glamorizing China's great progress." China's media influence strategy in Nigeria has grown more aggressive since then, Olorunyomi said.
Voice of America
US Sending New Security Assistance to Ukraine, 18 Other European Countries
The U.S. said Thursday it plans to send $2.2 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russian aggression and another $675 million directly to the Kyiv government in a new munitions package to fight Moscow’s invasion. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made...
Voice of America
EU Nations Seek Joint Efforts to Fight Rising Energy Costs
European Union ministers met Friday in Brussels to seek joint solutions to protect citizens from rising energy prices. The increases threaten to put millions of people into cold and poverty this winter as Russia cuts off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Russia increase over the war in Ukraine, energy...
Voice of America
UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine
Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
Voice of America
Solomon Islands to Delay Election, Raising New Concerns
Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, voted Thursday to delay their nation’s general election until 2024. The election had been planned for next year. Opposition members say the move could be an effort to seize power and some fear it could lead...
Voice of America
Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention Subject to Abuse, UN Reports
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says prisoners of war held in detention by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have been subject to torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment. The mission has documented a range of violations against prisoners...
Voice of America
Both Sides in Ukraine War Face Ammunition Squeeze
Paris — With Ukraine dependent on Western military aid following Russia's invasion and Moscow burning through stocks and under sanctions, both sides fear exhausting their shells, bombs and missiles, experts say. Moscow's economic exclusion means it is "having to buy artillery rounds from North Korea," U.S. National Security Council...
Voice of America
Malawi President Moves to Ease Fuel Crisis
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi's president has ordered the Reserve Bank of Malawi to prioritize buying fuel in any foreign currency the country can secure to deal with a fuel shortage. The shortage has forced Malawi's drivers to wait hours in line, or to buy fuel smuggled in from neighboring Mozambique.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Why School Destruction Matters
A new reports says that up to four pre-schools are destroyed each day because of the war. Plus Britain’s new Prime Minister faces challenges abroad and at home.
Voice of America
Top US Intelligence Official Sees Ukraine as Putin's 'Failure'
Washington — A top U.S. intelligence official says it looks like the invasion of Ukraine could become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most significant and enduring blunders. "It's hard to see the record of the war — Putin's record — as anything other than a failure, so far,"...
Voice of America
Blinken in Kyiv, Announces New Security Assistance for Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine on a previously unannounced trip to show Washington’s continuing support for Kyiv, six months after Russia invaded the country. Blinken Thursday announced $2.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine and 18 other countries in the region “most potentially at risk for...
Voice of America
Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday. He offered $2.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. During his visit, Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. Blinken said in a statement that...
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. But that doesn’t mean the bills don’t work — they do. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen:
