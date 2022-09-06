Read full article on original website
Related
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
Amadhia
The Garden are Orange County’s Most Uncategorizable Punk Rock Legends
Formed in 2011 by identical twins Wyatt and Fletcher Shears, Orange County duo The Garden have amassed one of the decade’s least categorizable discographies. Though they emerged from a local scene that wallowed in reverb and coastal slackerdom, the band’s creative ambitions have far exceeded the cozy confines of garage rock. Their past three records use the bare scaffolding of punk—loud, fast, and barely adorned rhythm—to construct a chimeric, carnivalesque aesthetic all their own.
oc-breeze.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
nypressnews.com
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was...
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
orangecoast.com
On the Market: A Sunset Beach Home with Beach Frontage
This three-story home has 70 feet of beach frontage. Of note: Take a dip in the pool with a beachfront deck and rinse off at the outdoor shower. Alexis Pico is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Stonecreek Animal Hospital. She shares advice for keeping your pets cool this month.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Moments in Time: The History of Floods in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
thelog.com
The Spirit of Dana Point Returns to Ocean Institute
DANA POINT— On Aug. 22, the Ocean Institute in Dana Point announced the return of the tall ship, The Spirit of Dana Point. On Aug. 28, the Institute hosted a free event that presented her restoration journey and a coin ceremony to welcome her home. There was also a Q&A segment for those who had questions regarding the process.
danapointtimes.com
Body Found at La Plaza Park
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Menifee police crack jokes after pickup ends up in backyard pool
After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid. There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday […]
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
Orange County Business Journal
Local Restaurants Nab Coveted Wine Awards
Every summer, Wine Spectator magazine—the Bible of the wine industry and read by wine aficionados—bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. This year, eight OC restaurants received the...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
How TikTok Users Are Rethinking Living in Los Angeles
Known as a platform for dancing teens, TikTok is also becoming a community space for young users to bring attention to wonky civic issues like housing and transportation. A growing number of TikTok users are taking to the app to discuss how hard it can be to exist in Los Angeles. In one example, a user complains about Google Maps claiming a sidewalk-less road is walkable. In others, users bring up exorbitant housing prices while cyclists demonstrate the lack of bike lanes.
Comments / 0