MLB Trade Rumors

Former reliever Anthony Varvaro killed in car accident

Former big league reliever Anthony Varvaro died in a car accident this morning, according to multiple media reports. The 37-year-old Varvaro became a New York/New Jersey Port Authority police officer after retiring from baseball, and the car accident took place while he was heading for duty at the Sept. 11 memorial service Sunday in downtown New York City.
