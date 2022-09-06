Read full article on original website
Rachelle D. Bernard
Rachelle D. Bernard 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born August 3, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Vera & Raymond Bernard. She attended DeKalb High School, and worked as an in-home caregiver for Meril. She enjoyed going to junk and garage sales, walks in the park, getting coffee, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian. Rachelle was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Bernard Jr., sisters, Francis Bernard, and Tammy Hawkins. Survivors include: daughter, Cyile (Michael) Bliley and Myra Bernard, sons, Zach (Sarah) Bernard, and Logan Cordonier, all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden Bernard, fiancé, Ramon Ontiveros of the home, and cousins, Mike (Nicole) McClain and Jennifer Boyle, her siblings: Robert (Diane) Funk, Penny (Joe) Canchola, Vickie Funk, and Brenda Allman. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with funeral service and public livestream following at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation following under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Southside Royalty contest on Saturday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Southside Fall Festival kicks off their festivities this weekend with the Fall Royalty contest. The event will take place Saturday, September 10, with registration starting at 10 a.m. at the Evolution United Methodist Church. Children ages 4-18 will be competing in their respective categories for a...
Michael Glen Older
Michael Glen Older 65, St. Joseph, Missouri died Sunday September 4, 2022 in St. Joseph. Born January 27, 1957, St. Joseph, he was preceded in death by father, Glen F. Older, mother June Griffin, and a sister. Survivors include wife, Linda Older, step son, Eric (Brenda) Swope, step daughter, Melissa Morris, a brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Texas DPS director said Uvalde cops wouldn't lose their jobs. Now he denies it
Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McCraw vowed to hold cops responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde accountable. But internal meeting records show McCraw declaring instead that "no one would lose their jobs." See what happened when CNN's Shimon Prokupecz confronted the Texas DPS director with his conflicting statements.
James "Jimmy" Raymond Crockett
James "Jimmy" Raymond Crockett, 87, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at a St. Joseph health care center. He was born January 14, 1935 in DeKalb, MO, son of the late Edith and Raymond Crockett. He attended Benton High School and retired from Mead Products. He loved to ride his motorcycle, duck, pheasant and deer hunt, dancing at the Painted Pony, and spending time with his family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold Sr., Richard, Carl, Johnny, Larry, Charles, David, and son, Ronnie Crockett, grandchildren: Latisha Crockett, Eric Crockett, Carolyn Grable, and Austin Parton. Survivors include, sons, Ricky (Robin) Crockett, Dalton (Malia) Crockett and Raymond Crockett, daughters, Kathy Crockett, Vicky Gardner and Stephanie Shyrock, sisters, Louise Sutton and Beverly Crockett, fourteen grandchildren, numerous great grand and great-great grandchildren.
Betty Jean Sandlin
Betty Jean Sandlin 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. She was born February 5, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Elsie and Jesse Barbee. She graduated from Faucett High School class of 1955. She was a caregiver at the New Market Nursing Home, and Bliss Manor as well as a homemaker. Betty enjoyed embroidering tea towels, and she loved to cook. She was a member of the Wesley Methodist Womens group and the Wesley United Methodist Church. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Sandlin, Jr., her parents, grandsons: Aaron Sandlin, Jacob Sandlin, and Seth Sandlin, and her sister, Georgia Norris. Survivors include, sons, James Sandlin, and Dale (Cyndy) Sandlin all of Faucett, MO, grandchildren: David (Heather) Sandlin, Caleb (Sarah) Sandlin, Ryan (Linda) Shawaluk, Nick Hartman, great grandchildren: Toney, Ralph, Elise, Rewben, Annabelle, and Natalee Sandlin, step great grandchildren: Bella, Ryan, and Jeremiah Shawaluk. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Pastor Will Purinton officiating, The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery, Wallace, MO. Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church or The Noyes Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
