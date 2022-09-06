ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Rental inspection pilot program under development in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station city leaders met Thursday to discuss options for developing a rental inspection program. After receiving complaints from residents about substandard rental properties the College Station City Council says it’s time to move forward with some type of program to help address the concerns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Bryan, TX
Business
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board will hold it’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the War on Terror site. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial’s War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations solider. The memorial can be found at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex located at 3101 Harvey Road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Backing the Badge BCS showed appreciation for first responders with an annual barbecue Friday. Backing the Badge organizers say this year’s event is their biggest turnout yet. First responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson County were in attendance. Sgt. Sarah Cadan with the Texas...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

The day has finally come: Kolache Festival 2022

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!. Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday. The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas. People attending the...
CALDWELL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C C#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Legacy Campus
KBTX.com

Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
SHIRO, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season. The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Jobs
KBTX.com

A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County first responders pay tribute to fallen hereos on 9/11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First responders from across Brazos County gathered early Sunday morning outside the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The group of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics paused to pay tribute to their brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago today. First responders, many in full...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Floatie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 9. Floatie, a Pitbill/Terrier mix has been with the humane society since the beginning of March. She loves other dogs and is described as a “couch hippo” and loves to cuddle. Aggieland...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy