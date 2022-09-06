OMAHA — It took about two hours, but the Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match finally got its huge moment Wednesday at the end of the third set. Fans from both sides were on their feet. The Creighton students in the top section of the CHI Health Center were rowdy. There was a stretch of about 10 points when great plays from both sides were being made, and then Creighton finally won the set, 27-25, to extend the match.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO