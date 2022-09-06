ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Injuries to captains Henrich, Vokolek ‘could pay dividends down the road’ for their backups

When a key starter goes down with an injury, there are no immediate silver linings. Instead, it can take weeks or months to see the long-term benefits for players who gain an unexpected chance to see the field in a bigger role. That’s something Nebraska is experiencing right now with captains Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who both missed the North Dakota game due to injury.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Georgia Southern

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Georgia Southern and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Georgia Southern rush defense. The Huskers should, over four quarters,...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Huskers in Flux: Nebraska newcomers are still seeking on-field footing

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson took the shotgun snap, waited three beats and let it fly. The Nebraska quarterback liked what he saw from the Northwestern defense as the Huskers approached the red zone. An offseason of preparation and countless hours of film study helped him recognize the outside receiver had one-on-one coverage.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Winning brings pressure, but familiar Nebraska softball squad feeling confident

After a strong 2022 season that saw Nebraska softball win the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers start their 2023 season with a level of clarity they didn’t have last year. Following the first of three fall intrasquad scrimmages Thursday, NU coach Rhonda Revelle felt the team understands what their expectations are for the upcoming 2023 season.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets

OMAHA — It took about two hours, but the Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match finally got its huge moment Wednesday at the end of the third set. Fans from both sides were on their feet. The Creighton students in the top section of the CHI Health Center were rowdy. There was a stretch of about 10 points when great plays from both sides were being made, and then Creighton finally won the set, 27-25, to extend the match.
OMAHA, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Three-star guard Chase Clemmons decommits from Nebraska men's basketball

Point guard prospect Chase Clemmons has decommitted from Nebraska. Clemmons, a three-star guard in the 2023 class, announced his decision Wednesday on social media. "After thoughts and discussion with my family, I've decided to re-open my recruitment," Clemmons said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to search for a program that is the best for me and what God has in store for me."
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Live updates: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton volleyball

The annual match between Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball is here!. The No. 2 Huskers (5-0) are headed to the CHI Health Center to take on the No. 17 Bluejays (51) for the 19th match between the two teams at 5 p.m. NU remains undefeated (18-0) in the series. Don't miss...
CREIGHTON, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again. The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center. The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018. Nebraska was set to host...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska women's basketball home schedule features Sweet 16 teams

If the seeding for the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball tournament comes down to the final day of the regular season Nebraska will have the benefit of playing in front of the home crowd. The Huskers will host Northwestern on Feb. 26, which will be one of five leagues...
