Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Eagles
After picking up its first win of the season, Nebraska will look to keep it going with a primetime contest against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Eagles match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Keep...
Injuries to captains Henrich, Vokolek ‘could pay dividends down the road’ for their backups
When a key starter goes down with an injury, there are no immediate silver linings. Instead, it can take weeks or months to see the long-term benefits for players who gain an unexpected chance to see the field in a bigger role. That’s something Nebraska is experiencing right now with captains Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who both missed the North Dakota game due to injury.
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Georgia Southern
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Georgia Southern and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Georgia Southern rush defense. The Huskers should, over four quarters,...
Huskers in Flux: Nebraska newcomers are still seeking on-field footing
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson took the shotgun snap, waited three beats and let it fly. The Nebraska quarterback liked what he saw from the Northwestern defense as the Huskers approached the red zone. An offseason of preparation and countless hours of film study helped him recognize the outside receiver had one-on-one coverage.
Shatel: Nate Rohr takes his Nebraska PA role seriously — as seriously as he takes his Huskers
Nate Rohr has his dream job. From his perch high above Memorial Stadium, he serves as narrator of Nebraska football games, giving Husker fans information and setting up the next play. Suddenly, not long ago, he became Nate Roar. It happened toward the end of last season. When Nebraska reached...
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
The Nebraska volleyball team will have a fan-friendly road trip next season when it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska is making the trip as part of an agreement — Kansas State played in a tournament in Lincoln last season. Kansas State is opening a new 3,000-seat arena in 2023.
Winning brings pressure, but familiar Nebraska softball squad feeling confident
After a strong 2022 season that saw Nebraska softball win the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers start their 2023 season with a level of clarity they didn’t have last year. Following the first of three fall intrasquad scrimmages Thursday, NU coach Rhonda Revelle felt the team understands what their expectations are for the upcoming 2023 season.
Nebraska seeks to channel Tommi Hill's on-field fire in the right direction
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill is always talking. He’s loud enough at practice, where he dared quarterback Casey Thompson to “throw it my way” during the spring. But during games? “He’s even louder,” safety Myles Farmer said. And unrelenting. Two starts into...
Slim Pickings: Journal Star staffers predict Husker game, and 9 other Week 2 games
Week 2 is fun. We've got in-state battles, big-name programs squaring off and, of course, Nebraska has a night game vs. Georgia Southern. The usual crew — plus guest picker, education reporter Zach Hammack — share their picks. Luke Mullin. (Last week: 8-2 | Season: 16-4) Georgia Southern...
Amie Just: Nebraska, Creighton's five-set thriller worthy of Mount Rushmore spot
OMAHA — Extraordinary. CHI Health Center — and all its former names — has been home to epic moments regardless of sport since it opened in 2003, but Wednesday’s thriller of a five-set volleyball match between No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton deserves a spot on the building’s Mount Rushmore.
In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets
OMAHA — It took about two hours, but the Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match finally got its huge moment Wednesday at the end of the third set. Fans from both sides were on their feet. The Creighton students in the top section of the CHI Health Center were rowdy. There was a stretch of about 10 points when great plays from both sides were being made, and then Creighton finally won the set, 27-25, to extend the match.
Shatel: Nebraska-Creighton rematch back in Omaha would be quite a gift in December
Let’s do this again in December. In an epic match in front of an epic crowd, Nebraska and Creighton went the distance. And left us wanting more. See you in three months at the NCAA Final Four at CHI Health Center?. You can’t predict a Final Four berth. The...
Three-star guard Chase Clemmons decommits from Nebraska men's basketball
Point guard prospect Chase Clemmons has decommitted from Nebraska. Clemmons, a three-star guard in the 2023 class, announced his decision Wednesday on social media. "After thoughts and discussion with my family, I've decided to re-open my recruitment," Clemmons said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to search for a program that is the best for me and what God has in store for me."
Live updates: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton volleyball
The annual match between Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball is here!. The No. 2 Huskers (5-0) are headed to the CHI Health Center to take on the No. 17 Bluejays (51) for the 19th match between the two teams at 5 p.m. NU remains undefeated (18-0) in the series. Don't miss...
Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record
Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again. The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center. The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018. Nebraska was set to host...
Nebraska women's basketball home schedule features Sweet 16 teams
If the seeding for the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball tournament comes down to the final day of the regular season Nebraska will have the benefit of playing in front of the home crowd. The Huskers will host Northwestern on Feb. 26, which will be one of five leagues...
