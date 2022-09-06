Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
The Salvation Army of Montgomery honors first responders with luncheon
The Salvation Army of Montgomery held its luncheon Friday to thank local first responders. The First Responders Appreciation Luncheon is an opportunity for the organization to show its appreciation by providing a free lunch to members of law enforcement, firefighters and EMT personnel in Montgomery. Nearly 250 first responders took...
Tennessee Tribune
“The Boy From Troy” Recognized by Hometown
NASHVILLE, TN — City leaders and residents of Troy, AL unveiled a marker on the family land of Rep. John Lewis to recognize him as the “Boy from Troy.” The event included family, friends, elected officials, and his American Baptist College schoolmate, along with other supporters and dignitaries.
alabamanews.net
EJI’s Anti-Poverty Initiative Starting in Montgomery
The Equal Justice Initiative organization located in downtown Montgomery are starting an anti-poverty initiative in hopes to provide relief and aid for people in need in Alabama. There will be 3 components for the new initiative where E.J.I. will be:. Providing Health Care to people who are in great need.
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
WSFA
Alabama National Fair set to start on Oct. 7 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be long until the funnel cakes are frying and the fair rides are flying! The Alabama National Fair rolls into Montgomery in less than 30 days. On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery held a luncheon to celebrate the kickoff and to thank...
WSFA
EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address food needs in Alabama. “Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said. Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get...
lowndessignal.com
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
thebamabuzz.com
ANNOUNCING: Battle of the Bands is live at an HBCU campus for first time—Feb. 18, 2023 in Montgomery
For the first time since 2020, Honda Battle of the Bands will return to a live event format. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will compete in Battle of the Bands for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University in Montgomery. Keep reading for the details.
alabamanews.net
Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.
A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville welcomes new pastor
Greenville’s newest pastor, Edward Shirley, of the First United Methodist Church, officially joined the community and led his first service in Greenville on July 10. Along with Sharon, his wife of 33 years, the Shirley family moved here from Brundidge. Shirley was the pastor at Brundidge United Methodist Church...
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools expecting smaller budget for fiscal 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public Schools board has been busy discussing its proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which will likely be leaner than years past. One of the biggest reasons for a smaller budget is a shrinking school system. With fewer students enrolled in MPS, school board members are expecting less money from the state.
thecutoffnews.com
More gruesome details emerge in August kidnapping and double capital murder case
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts...
WSFA
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting. Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.
alabamanews.net
State Targets Five Local Schools in $15 Million Improvement Campaign
State officials are targeting struggling elementary schools in a $15 million improvement effort. Five of those schools are in our area. A total of 15 elementary schools will receive intense focus and resources in a campaign involving the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Legislature, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WSFA
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018. Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June. Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018....
WSFA
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
tallasseetribune.com
Police searching for missing Tallassee woman
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
Tyson Food donates $2.5 million to member food banks in Alabama
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced today its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America® member food banks, including those in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gulf Coast, and the Valley. The commitment's goal is to provide greater access to protein in communities facing...
unionspringsherald.com
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
