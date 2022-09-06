Read full article on original website
Related
Looking to Prevent Dementia? Find Something You Love
A recent analysis has found that leisure activities can reduce the risk of conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s. Medical professionals agree that the key factor in whether an activity is beneficial to someone looking to reduce their risk and.or their symptoms, is whether it engages the brain. A lack...
What Role Could Wearable Tech Play in the Future of Mental Health Care?
Today, one in four Americans ages 18 and older has a diagnosable mental health disorder. Stress has become a mental health crisis on a national scale. People are looking for ways to relieve the symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other conditions in a healthy and proactive way. Getting exercise, journaling,...
How the Lesser Known "Good Stress" Improves Brain Function
Inflation. COVID-19. International wars. Global uncertainty. These are just some of the issues that are creating stress for people worldwide. In fact, almost 70% of adults in the US say they’ve experienced extreme stress since the start of the pandemic. Chronic stress can cause severe physical, mental, and emotional problems. Numerous scientific findings detail the negative impact of stress.
Psychedelic Therapy Could Be Beneficial in Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
Psychedelic therapy could help treat alcohol use disorder, new research suggests. Researchers found that taking psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, could help reduce heavy drinking. Previous research has found that psilocybin therapy could help people with addiction disorders as well as depression and anxiety. A new study suggests...
Verywell Mind
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.https://www.verywellmind.com/
Comments / 0