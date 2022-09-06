ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Looking to Prevent Dementia? Find Something You Love

A recent analysis has found that leisure activities can reduce the risk of conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s. Medical professionals agree that the key factor in whether an activity is beneficial to someone looking to reduce their risk and.or their symptoms, is whether it engages the brain. A lack...
HEALTH
How the Lesser Known "Good Stress" Improves Brain Function

Inflation. COVID-19. International wars. Global uncertainty. These are just some of the issues that are creating stress for people worldwide. In fact, almost 70% of adults in the US say they’ve experienced extreme stress since the start of the pandemic. Chronic stress can cause severe physical, mental, and emotional problems. Numerous scientific findings detail the negative impact of stress.
HEALTH
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind's team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

 https://www.verywellmind.com/

