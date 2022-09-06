Read full article on original website
When Texas gave the Alabama Crimson Tide the Wishbone offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football. By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s […]
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Former Alabama Running Back Trolls SEC Rival
Former Alabama running back Damien Harris trolls conference rival Georgia in hilarious fashion. The New England Patriots starter played a game of "Overrated/Underrated" on the Patriots Twitter account, where he stated what things were not worth the hype and what things do not get enough attention. He was asked about...
Alabama vs Texas: Injury Reports, How & Who to Watch, and Series History
The Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for Week 2 for an exciting matchup against the Texas Longhorns. These two teams have not faced each other since 2010 during the BCS National Championship. Injury Report:. In Week 2 of college football, Alabama was lucky to not have any injuries...
Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
Justin Eboigbe Will Play an Important Role in the Alabama Defense
Every great defense begins with excellent play in the trenches. One player that showed he has the potential to be a disrupter in the front is senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe. Although it was against a Group of Five opponent in Utah State, the Crimson Tide did what they were...
Nick Saban jokes Tide prefers Jack’s to $16 million nutrition center: ‘You’d think you were putting them in jail’
Heat and the early hour have been topics of conversation this week leading up No. 1 Alabama heading to Austin on Saturday to face Texas in the Big Noon Kickoff. On Thursday, Alabama coach Nick Saban, during “Hey Coach,” touched on both topics. The temperature is expected to...
Nick Saban Battles Fast Food Cravings Inside Crimson Tide Program
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11 a.m. CT in Austin. A lot of attention has been given to the game-time temperatures and playing in the Texas heat. During Thursday night's Hey Coach program, Alabama head coach Nick Saban...
Cameron Latu is Expected to Make His Season Debut on Saturday
Bryce Young is expected to get one of his top pass catchers back from a year ago, when tight end Cameron Latu returns from injury on Saturday. "He should be ready to play this week," said Nick Saban during his Thursday presser. "We have a lot of confidence that he can be an impact player for us.
Matthew McConaughey’s message to Texas fans in hype video ahead of Alabama game: ‘Bring the heat’
We’ve been wondering when Matthew McConaughey would join the Texas-Alabama pregame party. The actor - and avid Longhorns fan - narrated the Texas hype video Friday, a day before the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama in Austin. “At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to...
Former Alabama Linebacker Finds New Home
Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to Jackson State, according to senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in 34 total games, recording six total tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss (20 yards), and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in the Tide's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021.
Alabama Rowing Set to Host Two Regattas This Season
Alabama rowing has released its full 2022-23 schedule. Team 16 will be hosting two regattas this year. The first chance to see the Crimson Tide crew members on home water will be on Oct. 29 when Alabama hosts the Head of the Black Warrior River regatta. The team will welcome Clemson, Louisville and Miami to T-Town for the race.
Steve Sarkisian Provides Final Health Update Before the Big Game.
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to defend their home from an Alabama team currently on a revenge tour, and with that means that Texas needs every player on their depth chart to bring their absolute best performance onto the field. Health does not seem to be a concern for the Longhorns. According to Joe Cook of On3 Sports, Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that his player are "good to go" for this Saturday.
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Detroit Lions Sign Alabama Alum to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions signed former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad early Thursday afternoon. In order to make room for Pierschbacher, the Lions released tackle Darrin Paulo off of their practice squad. Pierschbacher can also be elevated to the active gameday roster throughout the season. The Lions...
