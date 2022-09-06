ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

When Texas gave the Alabama Crimson Tide the Wishbone offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football. By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Running Back Trolls SEC Rival

Former Alabama running back Damien Harris trolls conference rival Georgia in hilarious fashion. The New England Patriots starter played a game of "Overrated/Underrated" on the Patriots Twitter account, where he stated what things were not worth the hype and what things do not get enough attention. He was asked about...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Linebacker Finds New Home

Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to Jackson State, according to senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in 34 total games, recording six total tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss (20 yards), and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in the Tide's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Rowing Set to Host Two Regattas This Season

Alabama rowing has released its full 2022-23 schedule. Team 16 will be hosting two regattas this year. The first chance to see the Crimson Tide crew members on home water will be on Oct. 29 when Alabama hosts the Head of the Black Warrior River regatta. The team will welcome Clemson, Louisville and Miami to T-Town for the race.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Steve Sarkisian Provides Final Health Update Before the Big Game.

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to defend their home from an Alabama team currently on a revenge tour, and with that means that Texas needs every player on their depth chart to bring their absolute best performance onto the field. Health does not seem to be a concern for the Longhorns. According to Joe Cook of On3 Sports, Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that his player are "good to go" for this Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Detroit Lions Sign Alabama Alum to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions signed former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad early Thursday afternoon. In order to make room for Pierschbacher, the Lions released tackle Darrin Paulo off of their practice squad. Pierschbacher can also be elevated to the active gameday roster throughout the season. The Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

