Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 2 – Sept. 9

Deputies charged Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond. Deputies charged Stevi Spurger, 32, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Spurger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
#Dps#Trooper#County Jail#Law Enforcement
Four suspects were detained Thursday in Smith County following a bank robbery in Carrollton. Precinct 5 Constable Jaff McClenny said the suspects, who were detained while traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, are connected with the robbery of a Bank of America in Carrollton. McClenny said a Pct. 5 deputy spotted...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
5 accused of trying to steal over $2,500 worth of items at Kilgore Walmart arrested

KILGORE, Texas — Five people accused of trying to steal over $2,500 in merchandise from the Kilgore Walmart were arrested last weekend on organized theft charges. Kilgore Assistant Police Chief Johnathan Gage said the police department received a call from a Walmart employee on Sunday regarding five people walking through the store with a lot of carts filled with several items.
KILGORE, TX
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
PALESTINE, TX
East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

