ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laconia, NH
Health
Laconia, NH
Lifestyle
City
Laconia, NH
B98.5

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Richard Grenier: Whatever happened to the old Sheriff Bill Wright?

I have been blessed with three closely related careers. Thirty-three years with the Belknap County Department of Corrections, retiring as superintendent; 18 years with the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group as a negotiator; and currently in my 46th year as a part-time deputy sheriff with the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. I have proudly served seven elected high sheriffs in that time.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Diseases
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Board likes park plan but feels town not ready to bear financial burden

DOVER- Selectboard members poured cold water on a proposal for an activity park presented by a group of Dover residents Tuesday evening. Dover resident Trip Morse presented the plan, which he said grew from his initial search for a place for outdoor pickleball courts in Dover. ”And then my vision got a little bigger, and the more I talked to people about an idea for an activity park, it just kind of morphed,” Morse said.
laconiadailysun.com

James W. Hazelton, 72

MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
MEREDITH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Thomas Tardif: Elm Street School traffic logjam a frustrating safety hazard

Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.
LACONIA, NH
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Sanford family has been found and is safe

PORTLAND, Maine — Two parents and their 2-year-old daughter have been located and are confirmed safe, according to a news release issued Friday by the Sanford Police Department. Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their daughter Lydia had been missing since June 28, after they did not return from a...
SANFORD, ME
Q97.9

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
97.5 WOKQ

A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name

A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy