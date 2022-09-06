Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Audriana Martinez: Too many children at the Weirs is ruining Motorcycle Week
I’ve lived in Laconia for 18 years and I would like to express my personal opinion. When my family and I first moved here, I was 10 years old. During Bike Week, my older brother (11 turning 12 at the time) and I were not allowed anywhere near the Weirs, not even during daylight hours.
NHPR
With a pop-up market, Manchester’s Center City neighbors find a new way to engage their community
Fadum Yussuf from Kenya lives a couple of blocks from where the market occurred. This market gave her the opportunity to bring her produce for the first time to a bigger crowd. She wants to create a family business. Local activists and organizers are looking for new ways to bring...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veterinarians say hundreds of dogs treated for mystery respiratory illness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Manchester said they have now treated more than 500 dogs for an unusual respiratory illness. The veterinarians said there's still no specific diagnosis for the illness, which can cause dogs to become seriously ill quickly. The Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester said fewer dogs...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Michael Wolf is hoping Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Services resigns, a ‘major loss’ to the city after having a ‘positive impact’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday morning Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long urged Schonna Green not to go. “She told me she was going to resign and I told her not to,” says Long. “I told her that I think she’s a breath of fresh air for the city of Manchester, and that I didn’t want her to leave.”
laconiadailysun.com
Richard Grenier: Whatever happened to the old Sheriff Bill Wright?
I have been blessed with three closely related careers. Thirty-three years with the Belknap County Department of Corrections, retiring as superintendent; 18 years with the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group as a negotiator; and currently in my 46th year as a part-time deputy sheriff with the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. I have proudly served seven elected high sheriffs in that time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center adds $7 million expansion to emergency department
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the hospital's new emergency department expansion. The new addition is meant to help address mental health and geriatric health needs. “It will be filled up almost immediately. We can have between six and 10 boarders in...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
Deerfield Valley News
Board likes park plan but feels town not ready to bear financial burden
DOVER- Selectboard members poured cold water on a proposal for an activity park presented by a group of Dover residents Tuesday evening. Dover resident Trip Morse presented the plan, which he said grew from his initial search for a place for outdoor pickleball courts in Dover. ”And then my vision got a little bigger, and the more I talked to people about an idea for an activity park, it just kind of morphed,” Morse said.
laconiadailysun.com
James W. Hazelton, 72
MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas Tardif: Elm Street School traffic logjam a frustrating safety hazard
Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Missing Sanford family has been found and is safe
PORTLAND, Maine — Two parents and their 2-year-old daughter have been located and are confirmed safe, according to a news release issued Friday by the Sanford Police Department. Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their daughter Lydia had been missing since June 28, after they did not return from a...
This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted
There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
This Beer Garden With Games in New Hampshire is a Fall Must-Visit
It was fantastic for summer day trips, and doesn't end there. Fall weekend getaways, unique outings, great date places, or just a fun day out with friends is always a goal, right?. For me, it's fun to discover new locations or be reminded of places I've always wanted to check...
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
Comments / 0