ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU nowhere to be found in the Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after loss to Florida State

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE35n_0hkeCfRf00

LSU is still undoubtedly processing the disappointment of Brian Kelly’s debut on Sunday night when a blocked extra point spoiled a comeback bid against Florida State in the 24-23 loss.

The Tigers hope to tune things up in their home opener against Southern on Saturday night before Mississippi State comes to town to open SEC play the following week. In the meantime, they’re unsurprisingly on the outside looking in when it comes to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 1, not receiving any votes in this update.

In total, seven SEC teams appear in the rankings. That includes previously unranked Florida, which is up to No. 19 after beating No. 7 Utah as a home underdog on Saturday.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 1-0 1,615 (57) –

2 Georgia 1-0 1,542 (6)

3 Ohio State 1-0 1,520 (2) -1

4 Clemson 1-0 1,380 –

5 Michigan 1-0 1,333

6 Texas A&M 1-0 1,268

7 Oklahoma 1-0 1,160

8 Baylor 1-0 1,103

9 Notre Dame 0-1 1,077 -4

10 Oklahoma State 1-0 938

12 USC 1-0 849

13 NC State 1-0 642 –

14 Pittsburgh 1-0 624

15 Utah 0-1 605 -7

16 Miami (Fl) 1-0 591

17 Arkansas 1-0 554

18 Wisconsin 1-0 495

19 Florida 1-0 469

20 Kentucky 1-0 421

21 Wake Forest 1-0 353 -2

22 Texas 1-0 351 -4

23 Ole Miss 1-0 292

24 Oregon 0-1 206 -12

25 BYU 1-0 170

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Former 5-Star Recruit Terrence Lewis Announces Transfer

Once a top prospect in the Class of 2021, former five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis has struggled to find playing time at UCF this year. So he's decided that he's ready to take his talents elsewhere. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Lewis announced that he'll be entering the NCAA transfer portal...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Lsu#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Southern#Sec#Rank Team Record Points#Clemson#Texas A M#Usc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin Basketball offers 2024 F Jackson McAndrew

This past Sunday, Greg Gard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward who runs with Howard Pulley on the Nike EYBL circuit currently holds offers from St. Thomas, Nebraska, and Northern Iowa. He’s also heard from Minnesota, Creighton, Indiana State, Belmont, South Dakota, and North Dakota State.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Areas of concern heading into week 2 vs. Appalachian State

Coming off of their 31-0 home victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats last Saturday, Texas A&M is just a couple of days away from their week 2 showdown against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, meeting up on the gridiron for the first time in the history of each program. Leading up to the matchup which is set to kick off this Saturday at 2:30 PM Central at Kyle Field, Aggies Wire will continue to provide every bit of information needed to prepare you for the game, while hopefully answering any lingering questions you may have in the process. The Aggies are entering...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Mark May’s biggest disappointment in Week 1? Surprise, surprise it is Ohio State

Mark May wasn’t that impressed with Ohio State’s output in the first work of the college football season. In fact, the former ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner thought that Ohio State was among the biggest disappointments of the first full week of the season. This, after Ohio State pulled off what might arguably have been the most impressive win to start the season. In a battle of two teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday night 21-10. It wasn’t a sloppy home win for the Buckeyes, but some national pundits felt that it lacked...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons put out a lame hype song for the new season and were promptly roasted for it

Listen, 2022 is going to be a season of growth for the Atlanta Falcons. They have some good young pieces to build around, but there’s still a lot more building to be done. Knowing they’ll be bad on the field, you would think they’d want to be good at everything else. But apparently not. On Friday, the Falcons released a hype song for the new season featuring singer and actor Rotimi, and it did everything but get fans hyped.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Nebraska Volleyball’s win over Creighton

The No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska Volleyball team defeated Creighton in five sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) in front of 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday night. That number is a new NCAA attendance record for a regular-season volleyball match surpassing the previous record of 14,022, which Nebraska and Creighton had previously set in 2018. With the win, Nebraska improves to 6-0 on the season and will prepare for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Long Beach State at the Devaney Center with a 3:00 pm start time. The Huskers will not start conference play until September 23rd, when they host Michigan State in Lincoln. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind the Texas Longhorns. Below is a collection of social media reaction to this evenings match. https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567680116976766977https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567679736020598784https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567653304280272896https://twitter.com/erinsorensen/status/1567678543860998145https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567679049639542786https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567679973183332352https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1567654128779657217https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1567679150575566849https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1567653548657188869https://twitter.com/white_tyler/status/1567636384483098629https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1567650289963999233https://twitter.com/CreightonVB/status/1567652612928946176https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567653424979709953https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567652137101922310https://twitter.com/JacobPadilla_/status/1567680120004952064https://twitter.com/GarySharp1620/status/1567679118170374145https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1567663862685601792https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567661711003361282https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567655802168639489Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy