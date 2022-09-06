LSU nowhere to be found in the Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after loss to Florida State
LSU is still undoubtedly processing the disappointment of Brian Kelly’s debut on Sunday night when a blocked extra point spoiled a comeback bid against Florida State in the 24-23 loss.
The Tigers hope to tune things up in their home opener against Southern on Saturday night before Mississippi State comes to town to open SEC play the following week. In the meantime, they’re unsurprisingly on the outside looking in when it comes to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 1, not receiving any votes in this update.
In total, seven SEC teams appear in the rankings. That includes previously unranked Florida, which is up to No. 19 after beating No. 7 Utah as a home underdog on Saturday.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Alabama 1-0 1,615 (57) –
2 Georgia 1-0 1,542 (6)
3 Ohio State 1-0 1,520 (2) -1
4 Clemson 1-0 1,380 –
5 Michigan 1-0 1,333
6 Texas A&M 1-0 1,268
7 Oklahoma 1-0 1,160
8 Baylor 1-0 1,103
9 Notre Dame 0-1 1,077 -4
10 Oklahoma State 1-0 938
12 USC 1-0 849
13 NC State 1-0 642 –
14 Pittsburgh 1-0 624
15 Utah 0-1 605 -7
16 Miami (Fl) 1-0 591
17 Arkansas 1-0 554
18 Wisconsin 1-0 495
19 Florida 1-0 469
20 Kentucky 1-0 421
21 Wake Forest 1-0 353 -2
22 Texas 1-0 351 -4
23 Ole Miss 1-0 292
24 Oregon 0-1 206 -12
25 BYU 1-0 170
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston
Others Receiving Votes
143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno
Comments / 0