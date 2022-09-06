Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Billings West holds off Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of season
BILLINGS — Billings West's defense made the game-winning plays on Thursday night at Daylis Stadium. The Golden Bears stopped a two-point conversion, then had the game-sealing interception in a 16-15 victory over visiting Bozeman Gallatin. With West leading 16-9 with less than four minutes remaining, Gallatin quarterback Garrett Dahlke...
KULR8
Missoula PaddleHeads win 8th straight, to face Billings Mustangs in playoffs next week
MISSOULA — The road to the Pioneer League championship will go through Missoula next week. The defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads will play the Billings Mustangs in a best-of-3 North Division playoff series starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City on Thursday night.
'Major' Dan Miller still spinning in Billings at 90 years old
It’s hard to find a name more synonymous with Billings than 'Major' Dan Miller - 64 years on the radio in Yellowstone County and still going strong on his 90th birthday Wednesday.
Nonprofit helping Montana landowners cap abandoned hazards
Montana will be one of 24 states receiving federal funding to cap orphaned wells, and the environment and landowners may benefit from the restorations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son
Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings
So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
Billings police seek help finding missing boy
Jordan Notafraid Jr. is 12 years old and 4 feet 10 inches and 95 pounds. He ran away Wednesday, Sept. 7, and may be in the North Park area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laurel Outlook
Laurel Walk-In Clinic open and ready for patients
Laurel now has a walk-in clinic open 365 days a year. The Laurel Walk-In Clinic, operated by SCL Health Medical Group, is located in the Canyon Creek Retail Center, 331 S. Washington Ave., Suite B. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, and no appointment is necessary.
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central. Stillwater, north central Big Horn, north central Carbon and. Yellowstone Counties through 1145 AM MDT... At 1052 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Billings West End, or 9 miles...
yourbigsky.com
Mother Nature puts on a rain and lightning show
Everything can change in a day! Billings has been experiencing sweltering heat, but Thursday Mother Nature brought a cool rain and lots of thunder and lightning. The NWS forecasted the nice cool down. And although the sky is a dark grey and looks a bit ominous, it’s just a thunderstorm. Enjoy the cool weather change.
No AC For You! Why Didn’t Billings SD2 Install New HVAC at West High?
OK- let's start with the funny part about this story first. One of our radio listeners, Tim in Billings, pointed this out. As temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees, several students at West High School in Billings, Montana staged a walkout from class protesting the lack of air conditioning in the high school. If you watch the video news report from KTVQ-TV- this may catch your eye also- one of the kids protesting the lack of AC...is wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Now that's pretty funny.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September
The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End
Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
KULR8
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Stillwater County News
Billings man gets suspended sentence for crim. endangerment
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Extreme Heat for Billings, Then a Huge Drop in Temps Coming
One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
Courtroom comment triggers back-and-forth with tribe
A comment made during Montana’s recent election administration laws trial in Billings prompted a harsh rebuke from the Fort Belknap Indian Community last week directed at Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s lead attorney, followed closely by an effort from Jacobsen’s office to resolve the situation. The...
yourbigsky.com
High winds and hail warning Wednesday until 5:30pm in Billings
The NWS is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yellowstone County and surrounding counties. “60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: <.75 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone [MT] till 5:30 PM MDT,” according to the NWS. Try to stay away from glass windows and doors.
Comments / 0