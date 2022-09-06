ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Whittaker defends UFC champ Israel Adesanya's recent performances: 'Winning is all that matters'

By Farah Hannoun, Abbey Subhan
 5 days ago
PARIS – Many have criticized UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for his recent performances – but Robert Whittaker won’t.

Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) has gone the distance in his past three title defenses, including a close decision win over Whittaker at UFC 271 in February. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), who’s come up short to Adesanya twice, was asked about Adesanya being dubbed a “boring” fighter and but said he can’t fault him as long as he’s getting his hand raised.

“I’m pretty sure he’s just paid to win,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC Fight Night 209. “You know, and that’s the most important thing whether it’s boring or not. You can have the most exciting fight of the night. If you lose, no one is talking about you tomorrow.

“As cold as it sounds, winning is all that matters. If I could just take someone down and hold them down until someone took them home, I would. Love my fans, but I would happily hug someone on the ground for 25 minutes if that gets me the W. That’s the sport we’re in.”

Whittaker has defeated every opponent at middleweight except for Adesanya. He shut down former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past Saturday, which leaves him in a bit of a quandary.

But “The Reaper” isn’t worried and is willing to knock off every contender until he gets another crack at the belt.

wrestlinginc.com

Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE
