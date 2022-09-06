ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
msn.com

A cardiologist says she's seeing a rise in 20-somethings with heart arrhythmias caused by herbal supplements

Cardiologists told Insider people under 30 are developing heart problems from taking herbal supplements. Common supplements like fish oil and bitter orange have been linked to heart problems. Loose federal regulations mean supplements may contain unlisted, risky ingredients. Have you experienced health problems, or had a patient experience health problems,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy