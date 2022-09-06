Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday, Sept. 8
Week three of high school football in Orange County begins with a big slate of Thursday games. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team in the scoreboard updates throughout the night. Check back later for game coverage at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free sports website for Orange County.
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption
The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
Daily Trojan
Worst of heat wave over, but risks remain
This past weekend saw the worst of the heat wave scorching California, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said in a briefing Monday with the Daily Trojan. As the Rice vs. USC football game opened the 2022-23 football season Saturday, temperatures in Los Angeles peaked at 97 degrees Fahrenheit, before soaring the next day to 100 degrees.
So long San Francisco, L.A., New York: The top cities homebuyers are looking to leave
The share of homebuyers who are looking to relocate reaching a new record high this summer. Only now, it’s higher mortgage rates and still sky-high home prices that are motivating homebuyers, especially those from expensive cities, to look at more affordable area, according to a new Redfin analysis.
RELATED PEOPLE
California wildfire doubles in size
A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said Thursday as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States. "The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use," California Independent Service Operator said.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
KTLA.com
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
Thrillist
The Most Exclusive Dinner Reservations to Book This Fall in LA
As summer comes to a theoretical close, people are craving something different, something more than shorts and shellfish by the sea. We’re on the hunt for unique experiences, more buttoned-up occasions, an excuse to go out and celebrate something special. There are new restaurants filling in that niche, tasting...
Comments / 0