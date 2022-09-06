ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday, Sept. 8

Week three of high school football in Orange County begins with a big slate of Thursday games. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team in the scoreboard updates throughout the night. Check back later for game coverage at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Variety

Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption

The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
Daily Trojan

Worst of heat wave over, but risks remain

This past weekend saw the worst of the heat wave scorching California, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said in a briefing Monday with the Daily Trojan. As the Rice vs. USC football game opened the 2022-23 football season Saturday, temperatures in Los Angeles peaked at 97 degrees Fahrenheit, before soaring the next day to 100 degrees.
AFP

California wildfire doubles in size

A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said Thursday as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States. "The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use," California Independent Service Operator said.
KTLA.com

KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine

KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
AdWeek

Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
Thrillist

The Most Exclusive Dinner Reservations to Book This Fall in LA

As summer comes to a theoretical close, people are craving something different, something more than shorts and shellfish by the sea. We’re on the hunt for unique experiences, more buttoned-up occasions, an excuse to go out and celebrate something special. There are new restaurants filling in that niche, tasting...
