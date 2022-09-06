ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
TheDailyBeast

St. Petersburg Officials Demand Vladimir Putin Be Tried for Treason in Letter

Several municipal lawmakers in St. Petersburg are calling on Russia’s State Duma to charge Vladimir Putin with treason, according to a local lawmaker. Dmitry Palyuga, a deputy with the Smolninskoye municipal council, announced the news on Twitter late Wednesday, sharing a copy of the letter he said had been prepared for Russian lawmakers. “The decision [to send the request to the State Duma] was supported by the majority of deputies present,” he wrote, without specifying exactly how many lawmakers had voted in favor of the move. The letter notes that the lawmakers in Putin’s hometown want him removed from power for his “special military operation” against Ukraine, which they said constitutes high treason. In addition to scores of Russian troops getting killed in the war, the letter notes, “Russia’s economy is suffering” as a result of foreign companies leaving and a huge segment of the population fleeing. NATO is also “expanding” as a result of Putin’s war, despite his declared goal being to stop the alliance from growing, the letter says, adding that the Russian leader’s “demilitarization of Ukraine” has also backfired spectacularly as the West provides more weapons. “We believe that President Putin’s decision to begin the [special military operation] is harming Russia’s security and its citizens,” the letter reads. Notably, the lawmakers made no mention of Putin’s senseless motivations for the war, though they had previously sent him an open letter condemning his “historical fantasies” and demanding he stop the “bloodshed” in neighboring Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge

The headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol. Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”
The Independent

Blasts at Russian Saky airfield in Crimea meant to bring war closer to Russians, says Ukraine’s military chief

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the mysterious and powerful attack at a Russian airbase in Crimea in early August, stating that the motive behind the combined explosions of “series of successful missile strikes” was to drive the war in Ukraine closer home to Russians.Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine is “remote” in nature for “most average Russians”, the country’s top military officials said on Wednesday.“Thanks to this lack of proximity, they perceive not so painfully all the losses, failures, and most importantly, costs of this war in all its senses,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian general and commander-in-chief of the armed...
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
