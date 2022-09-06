Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine
Ukraine said "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were deteriorating the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops.
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
St. Petersburg Officials Demand Vladimir Putin Be Tried for Treason in Letter
Several municipal lawmakers in St. Petersburg are calling on Russia’s State Duma to charge Vladimir Putin with treason, according to a local lawmaker. Dmitry Palyuga, a deputy with the Smolninskoye municipal council, announced the news on Twitter late Wednesday, sharing a copy of the letter he said had been prepared for Russian lawmakers. “The decision [to send the request to the State Duma] was supported by the majority of deputies present,” he wrote, without specifying exactly how many lawmakers had voted in favor of the move. The letter notes that the lawmakers in Putin’s hometown want him removed from power for his “special military operation” against Ukraine, which they said constitutes high treason. In addition to scores of Russian troops getting killed in the war, the letter notes, “Russia’s economy is suffering” as a result of foreign companies leaving and a huge segment of the population fleeing. NATO is also “expanding” as a result of Putin’s war, despite his declared goal being to stop the alliance from growing, the letter says, adding that the Russian leader’s “demilitarization of Ukraine” has also backfired spectacularly as the West provides more weapons. “We believe that President Putin’s decision to begin the [special military operation] is harming Russia’s security and its citizens,” the letter reads. Notably, the lawmakers made no mention of Putin’s senseless motivations for the war, though they had previously sent him an open letter condemning his “historical fantasies” and demanding he stop the “bloodshed” in neighboring Ukraine.
CNBC
Russia urged to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant; Putin turns to North Korea for friendship
Western countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid continuing fears over its fate, with both sides accusing each other of shelling the facility. The U.S., U.K., EU and other countries issued a statement on Sunday urging Russia to withdraw...
Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge
The headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol. Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukrainians Sank Russian Ship Week After U.S. Training on Missile Launcher
Dr. William LaPlante, U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reportedly said that the training took place over Memorial Day weekend.
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report
Social media users were among those who speculated Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi had been captured by Ukraine.
Blasts at Russian Saky airfield in Crimea meant to bring war closer to Russians, says Ukraine’s military chief
Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the mysterious and powerful attack at a Russian airbase in Crimea in early August, stating that the motive behind the combined explosions of “series of successful missile strikes” was to drive the war in Ukraine closer home to Russians.Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine is “remote” in nature for “most average Russians”, the country’s top military officials said on Wednesday.“Thanks to this lack of proximity, they perceive not so painfully all the losses, failures, and most importantly, costs of this war in all its senses,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian general and commander-in-chief of the armed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russia Is Already Sabotaging the Mission to Dodge a Nuclear Catastrophe
As inspectors for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gear up to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which Russian forces have occupied for months, holding Ukrainian operators at gunpoint to keep the plant up and running, hopes are mounting that the inspection can go off without a hitch.
Ukrainian forces 'outsmarted the Russians' with US artillery
An ongoing counteroffensive has reclaimed “more than a thousand square kilometers” from invading Russian forces over the last week, according to an update from Ukraine's president released hours after a visit from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct
BELGRADE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Russia's Army Has Already Peaked—U.S. Veteran Training Ukraine's Forces
Mozart Group member Erik told Newsweek the Russians "still have teeth" but face a dire situation, particularly in the south of Ukraine.
Comments / 0