Eyewitness News
Stefanowski files lawsuit over Independent Party’s endorsement for governor
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arguments were heard Thursday on a lawsuit filed by Republican Bob Stefanowski, who lost the Independent Party’s endorsement. Stefanowski claims the party didn’t follow its own rules. He won the Independent Party’s nomination when he ran for governor in 2018. He didn’t get...
Eyewitness News
CT voters to weigh in on early voting option
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This November when you head to the polls, you’ll get to weigh in on whether Connecticut should have early voting. 43 states already have it in some form. Connecticut is not one of them, but that could change. In November, voters will have a choice...
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont gets Griebel-Frank endorsement, announces support for ranked choice
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s current governor received an endorsement and announced support for ranked choice. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz received the endorsement from the Griebel Frank for CT party on Wednesday. Lamont and Bysiewicz was joined by Monte Frank, chair of the Griebel Frank...
Eyewitness News
State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
Eyewitness News
CT residents share fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth II, including her visit to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut residents are sharing their fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Some people in New Haven have even met her. One man created a gift for the queen when she visited back in the 70s. The queen came to America in July 1976 to...
Eyewitness News
3 Cares is raising money to help CT’s First Responders
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 3 Cares is raising money to help Connecticut’s First Responders all day long during a telethon on Channel 3. All funds raised will go towards equipment to keep Connecticut’s heroes safe. This is our second year of helping support the Hero Fund. Last year...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut Renaissance Faire held in Lebanon
3 Cares is raising money for local heroes. New Pratt St. business holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Locals remember the Queen's visit to Connecticut
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 3 hours ago. Dry &...
Eyewitness News
CT National Guard members return home following deployment to Poland
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - More than 60 members of the Connecticut National Guard returned home following deployment in Poland. Gov. Ned Lamont greeted the 142nd Area Support Medical Company around noon at the guard’s Windsor Locks Readiness Center. The Danbury-based company was deployed in support of Operation Atlantic...
Eyewitness News
Masks no longer required on Metro-North trains in Connecticut
(WFSB) – Face masks are no longer required for passengers on Metro-North trains in Connecticut. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the change on Wednesday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul decided to lift mask mandates on all public transit. Free masks will still be available for riders upon request,...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Local events for second weekend of September
(WFSB) - There are fun events happening across Connecticut this weekend!. Live music, attractions, motorized events, fair food, shopping and so much more.
