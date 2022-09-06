ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT voters to weigh in on early voting option

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This November when you head to the polls, you’ll get to weigh in on whether Connecticut should have early voting. 43 states already have it in some form. Connecticut is not one of them, but that could change. In November, voters will have a choice...
State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
3 Cares is raising money to help CT’s First Responders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 3 Cares is raising money to help Connecticut’s First Responders all day long during a telethon on Channel 3. All funds raised will go towards equipment to keep Connecticut’s heroes safe. This is our second year of helping support the Hero Fund. Last year...
VIDEO: Locals remember the Queen's visit to Connecticut

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 3 hours ago. Dry &...
CT National Guard members return home following deployment to Poland

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - More than 60 members of the Connecticut National Guard returned home following deployment in Poland. Gov. Ned Lamont greeted the 142nd Area Support Medical Company around noon at the guard’s Windsor Locks Readiness Center. The Danbury-based company was deployed in support of Operation Atlantic...
Masks no longer required on Metro-North trains in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Face masks are no longer required for passengers on Metro-North trains in Connecticut. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the change on Wednesday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul decided to lift mask mandates on all public transit. Free masks will still be available for riders upon request,...
