wegotthiscovered.com
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order
The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
IGN
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters
If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
IGN
Multiversus Patch 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a brand new character in Gizmo, reworks to the hitbox and projectile mechanics in-game, and much more. A pre-release version of the patch notes was briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
IGN
Ta'loh Naeg Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Ta’loh Naeg Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Ta’loh Naeg Shrine is located on the outskirts of Kakariko Village in the northern reaches of the Dueling Peaks. You can find it up a path North of the village at a small clearing before the Great Fairy Fountain.
IGN
How to Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! Splatoon 3 introduces a rare Xtra Encounter with the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 contains everything you need to know to be successful against this behemoth. We've also got plenty more info on Salmon Run, so make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run Guide!
IGN
Soh Kofi Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Soh Kofi Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Lanayru Region of BotW. Location: Soh Kofi Shrine is located just North of the Lanayru Tower, above the blue bridge where you can first meet Prince Sidon of the Zora. Another Zora waits outside the shrine to point you in his direction.
IGN
Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
IGN
Hila Rao Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Hila Rao Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Hila Rao Shrine is located on the outskirts of the Dueling Peaks region, northwest on the Floret Sandbar.
IGN
How to Play Splatoon 3 with Friends
It took until the third installment of Nintendo’s newest franchise, but Splatoon 3 finally makes teaming up and playing with friends less complicated!?! This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide takes you through the different ways you can play Splatoon 3 multiplayer with your friends. The first half will cover online multiplayer, and in the last half, we’ll describe how multiplayer works with LAN. Though it is not available at the time of the game’s launch, Tableturf matches gain multiplayer features in a future update.
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P - 31 Minutes of Gameplay (Gamescom Demo Part 1) Lies of P's director plays through the hot Soulslike's huge Gamescom gameplay demo. This 31-minute video is part 1 of that gameplay. Part 2 will be published on IGN on Monday.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
The Plaza is the starting area of Disney Dreamlight Valley where you're introduced to the story and the first characters. Though this is a tutorial area, you'll still have plenty of things to explore, access to important shops, mining, and gardening. This is also where you'll unlock the castle too.
IGN
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
IGN
Splatoon 3 Review in Progress: Multiplayer
Note: This review in progress exclusively covers the multiplayer modes of Splatoon 3. For our thoughts on the campaign, check out our Splatoon 3 single-player campaign review. At first glance, you might not notice too much that’s wildly different about Splatoon 3’s multiplayer options compared to past installments. However, the handful of dives I’ve been able to take into its ink-covered warzones ahead of release have already revealed a heaping helping of quality-of-life changes lurking just below the surface. From better lobby systems to multiple practice ranges to even more customization options that can make your character shine, Splatoon 3 has foregone any drastic additions or changes in order to fine-tune what makes its team-based multiplayer so extremely addicting. That’s not to say you won’t find anything new either, as the inclusion of stylish new weapons and terrifying new Salmon Run foes can mix up its familiar formula in interesting ways. I still need to test out its modes in the wild on live servers, but so far Splatoon 3 has given me a lot to love.
IGN
How to Make Crudites
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a number of different activities to partake in, one of which is cooking. Various Quests in the game require certain recipes to be fulfilled, and an early one is Crudites. This page acts as a guide on how to make Crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as what they can be used for.
IGN
Saas Ko'sah Shrine
Location: Saas Ko'sah Shrine is located in the Docks of Hyrule Castle. To enter, go to the library, look at one of the bookshelves while Magnesis is active, then remove the fake bookshelf and make your way down. You will find an unlit large torch surrounded by smaller torches. Light the large torch to unlock the Shrine.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks, and strategies you need to succeed in Splatoon 3. This page includes tips for all of Splatoon's major multiplayer modes, including general tips, Turf War, Ranked Modes, and Salmon Run. Tips and Tricks Sections. General Tips. Since Splatoon 3 will encourage you to play...
IGN
Hidden Histories
Among the many discoveries you can tackle in Saints Row, Hidden Histories gives you not only Cash and XP but also insights into Santo Ileso's past. Here you'll find what Hidden Histories are, where to find them, and other rewards you get for completing each district's historical markers. Use the...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Seek Your Treasure! Trailer
Meet Mela and Team Star, Arven, the Pokémon League Chairwoman, Geeta, and the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon, Klawf, and more in this new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
