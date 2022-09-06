Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
VA to hold virtual healthcare meeting for women veterans
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana). “Women are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Legislative candidate tourism forum to focus on economic impact
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state's tourism industry moves out of the pandemic, leaders will gather to discuss current challenges, the industry's direction and its impact on the economy at a public forum Friday. The legislative candidate forum aims to collaborate about education and outreach around policies surrounding the industry.
Fairfield Sun Times
DPHHS adopts rule change on amending gender markers on birth certificates
A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The state health department has adopted a proposed rule change that bars transgender Montanans from being able to update the gender marker on their birth certificate.
Fairfield Sun Times
Public notice draft legislation tabled after Montana news organizations testify
After Montana news organization leaders testified this week against draft legislation that would allow local municipalities to publish public notice online, rather than in print newspapers, lawmakers tabled the bill. The draft bill, PD12, sought to allow counties and municipalities to electronically publish required notices that alert the public to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Brand-new musical preview explores life and legacy of Jeannette Rankin
MISSOULA, Mont. - People have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at a brand-new musical that's like Montana's own version of Hamilton Thursday night. The production 'We Won't Sleep' is about Jeannette Rankin, the Montana native who was the first woman elected to serve in the United States congress.
Fairfield Sun Times
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter
MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
Fairfield Sun Times
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana High Temperatures Challenge Construction Workers
BILLINGS, Mont. - The temperature in Montana achieved its peak, crossing over 105 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday afternoon. Despite experiencing extremely high temperatures, some people were still required to work, including construction workers, who are regularly exposed to the elements. Tyree Chilton, one of the construction workers, said that the heat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Hikers rescued after getting lost near the Montana-Idaho border
MONTANA - Two hikers were rescued near the Montana-Idaho border early Wednesday morning after getting lost. Two Bear Air Rescue said in a Facebook post the two hikers were a part of a group of four, but they got lost after taking the wrong turn. The two hikers were not...
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor memory of Queen Elizabeth II
HELENA, Mont. - All flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the proclamation of President Joe Biden. “The world has lost...
Fairfield Sun Times
DOJ: MT State Prison worker sentenced 5 years for helping inmates send, receive drugs
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana State Prison worker is facing a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping inmates bring drugs to each other, the Montana Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ alleges in a release Charles Blattler helped inmates bring drugs, including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine,...
Fairfield Sun Times
TN Secretary of State, General Assembly’s recognized with #1 Election Integrity Ranking
Thanks to the laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and 95 county election commissions, Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Section of 17th St. in Helena to close for asphalt maintenance
HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena will be temporarily closing a section of 17th Street for asphalt maintenance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13. A release from the City of Helena Transportation Systems Department Streets and Traffic Division said the closure is on 17th Street from Jackson Street to Ewing Street Tuesday through Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow awarded over $3 million to improve water systems
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is well-known for its historic infrastructure, dating back 50 or even 100 years. But some of that infrastructure in the county's water systems is well overdue for an overhaul. Thanks to federal funding, that overhaul is finally coming. The pumphouse on Silver Lake near Anaconda...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
Fairfield Sun Times
Railroad Commission adopts state’s first weatherization rule for natural gas facilities
(The Center Square) – The Railroad Commission of Texas has adopted the state’s first weatherization rule for natural gas facilities in an effort to prevent any power outages from occurring during weather emergencies. The new Weather Emergency Preparedness Standards rule (Statewide Rule 3.66) implements provisions of a bill...
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena police looking for 17-year-old last seen in August
HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen in August. Maliki Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 26. No further information was given. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.
Fairfield Sun Times
Production taxes paid by Texas oil and natural gas industry tops $10 billion in fiscal 2022
(The Center Square) – Production taxes paid by the Texas oil and natural gas industry topped $10 billion in fiscal 2022 – the highest amount the industry's paid in Texas history. The fiscal record was reported after the industry has broken records nearly every month this year in...
Comments / 0