Butte, MT

VA to hold virtual healthcare meeting for women veterans

HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana). “Women are...
MONTANA STATE
Legislative candidate tourism forum to focus on economic impact

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state's tourism industry moves out of the pandemic, leaders will gather to discuss current challenges, the industry's direction and its impact on the economy at a public forum Friday. The legislative candidate forum aims to collaborate about education and outreach around policies surrounding the industry.
MONTANA STATE
DPHHS adopts rule change on amending gender markers on birth certificates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The state health department has adopted a proposed rule change that bars transgender Montanans from being able to update the gender marker on their birth certificate.
MONTANA STATE
Public notice draft legislation tabled after Montana news organizations testify

After Montana news organization leaders testified this week against draft legislation that would allow local municipalities to publish public notice online, rather than in print newspapers, lawmakers tabled the bill. The draft bill, PD12, sought to allow counties and municipalities to electronically publish required notices that alert the public to...
MONTANA STATE
Brand-new musical preview explores life and legacy of Jeannette Rankin

MISSOULA, Mont. - People have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at a brand-new musical that's like Montana's own version of Hamilton Thursday night. The production 'We Won't Sleep' is about Jeannette Rankin, the Montana native who was the first woman elected to serve in the United States congress.
MONTANA STATE
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter

MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
MONTANA STATE
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Montana High Temperatures Challenge Construction Workers

BILLINGS, Mont. - The temperature in Montana achieved its peak, crossing over 105 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday afternoon. Despite experiencing extremely high temperatures, some people were still required to work, including construction workers, who are regularly exposed to the elements. Tyree Chilton, one of the construction workers, said that the heat...
MONTANA STATE
Hikers rescued after getting lost near the Montana-Idaho border

MONTANA - Two hikers were rescued near the Montana-Idaho border early Wednesday morning after getting lost. Two Bear Air Rescue said in a Facebook post the two hikers were a part of a group of four, but they got lost after taking the wrong turn. The two hikers were not...
MONTANA STATE
Section of 17th St. in Helena to close for asphalt maintenance

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena will be temporarily closing a section of 17th Street for asphalt maintenance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13. A release from the City of Helena Transportation Systems Department Streets and Traffic Division said the closure is on 17th Street from Jackson Street to Ewing Street Tuesday through Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HELENA, MT
Butte-Silver Bow awarded over $3 million to improve water systems

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is well-known for its historic infrastructure, dating back 50 or even 100 years. But some of that infrastructure in the county's water systems is well overdue for an overhaul. Thanks to federal funding, that overhaul is finally coming. The pumphouse on Silver Lake near Anaconda...
BUTTE, MT
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
LOCKWOOD, MT
Helena police looking for 17-year-old last seen in August

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen in August. Maliki Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 26. No further information was given. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

