desiree johnson
3d ago
now she won't have to worry about picking up her child or being late for work.
6
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning the court-appointed guardianship of an elderly multimillionaireJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
KHOU
Two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
Chicken Salad Chick plans second San Antonio location at Far Westside
Not one, but two Chicken Salad Chicks.
San Antonio-area advocacy group to hold Vanessa Guillén memorial 5K and vigil Sept. 30
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Mayra Guillén, younger sister of slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillén, will speak at the event.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
KTSA
One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
San Antonio barbecue truck smokes onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earned the magazine's approval, including one in San Antonio. Reese Bros. Barbecue, a food truck that pairs classic Texas barbecue with Mexican-inspired sides, represents Alamo City on...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine to open first Boerne store in October
The opening date will be announced later.
Woman dies in auto-ped crash in New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
Body found with wound to head, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found downtown Wednesday morning with a wound to the head. Police say a resident found the woman's body while on their way to work just after 7 a.m. near El Paso St and South Frio St. We have a crew on the scene...
Texas Mother Caught Hitting Officer With Car in Violent Rage
A mother was arrested after smashing into an officer in San Antonio. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez was traveling down a road near a charter school in San Antonio. She quickly found herself in the midst of traffic caused by nearby school children loading and unloading. Rodriguez became frustrated and was in...
