Technology that simulates complex molecular interactions could lead to better treatments for diseases like cancer and COVID-19

University of Cincinnati study: Immunotherapy drug did not increase surgery complications
A University of Cincinnati study found administering an immunotherapy drug before surgery for oral cavity cancer did not lead to increased rates of complications during and after surgery.
Promising anti-cancer drug also may function as Covid-19 antiviral therapy
Based on findings from a new study by a Johns Hopkins Medicine-led research team, an effective means of fighting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may be possible that circumvents the problem of waning immunity often observed when current vaccines deal with emerging COVID variants. The method uses a small molecule inhibitor (a molecule approximately 1 nanometer in size that inhibits specific interactions between proteins) called RK-33 to block the virus’s ability to take over a host cell’s “genetic manufacturing plant” and make copies of itself.
Suffocating cancer cells
Treatment of cancer is a long-term process because remnants of living cancer cells often evolve into aggressive forms and become untreatable. Hence, treatment plans often involve multiple drug combinations and/or radiation therapy in order to prevent cancer relapse. To combat the variety of cancer cell types, modern drugs have been developed to target specific biochemical processes that are unique within each cell type.
Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants
Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants.
Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear, and anxiety
First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto’s former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body’s immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Climate data can help model the spread of COVID-19
COVID-19 transmission can be more accurately modeled by incorporating meteorological factors, with ultraviolet (UV) radiation as the main driver, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by a team of scientists from the Qatar Environment & Energy Research Institute (QEERI), at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Transvalor S.A., France.
Stem cell-derived liver cells give new clues to Ebola
Ebola virus causes serious infections in humans and in fatal cases, damage and dysfunction of the liver is often present, suggesting that the liver plays a decisive role in disease outcome. Although the liver can become directly infected, it is not well understood how liver cells respond to the Ebola virus, and if liver injury is directly caused by the infection or secondary to other disease processes. Research on liver cell response to Ebola virus infection has been limited by the lack of suitable cell-based models, however in a recent paper in Stem Cell Reports, Gustavo Mostoslavsky, Elke Mühlberger and colleagues from Boston University School of Medicine have now harnessed stem cell biology to obtain and inexhaustible source of human liver cells, so-called hepatocyte-like cells (HCLs), derived from induced pluripotent stem cells. The stem cell-derived HLCs closely resembled primary liver cells and could be readily infected by Ebola virus in the lab. Interestingly, the infected cultures were unable to mount a strong anti-inflammatory response to control viral spread, so that the majority of cells became infected over time. Although infected cells did not die, they did shut down genes required for proper HLC function, suggesting that viral infection directly disrupts liver function. Further, Ebola virus-infected immune cells could transfer the virus to HLCs in co-cultures, i.e. when cultured in the same dish, suggesting that infected immune cells may act as virus shuttles in patients. This stem cell-derived liver cell model will be a valuable tool for future studies on Ebola virus liver pathology and potential therapeutic interventions.
New antiviral therapy may block COVID-19 transmission
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—By the time you test positive for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already taken up residence in your respiratory system. With each breath, you expel invisible viral particles into the air—a process known as viral shedding. Existing drugs aimed at treating COVID-19, even when they address symptoms of the virus, do little to quell viral shedding.
Risk factors for heart disease and stroke largely similar in men and women globally
Embargoed by The Lancet until Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:30 pm EDT. Hamilton, ON (Sept. 8, 2022) Women and men share most of the same risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), a large international study has found – the first such study to include people not only from high income countries, but also from low- and middle-income countries where the burden of CVD is the greatest.
Study suggests COVID face masks don’t impair most social interaction
A new study just published in Journal of Applied Social Psychology debunks the idea that wearing a mask to slow the spread of disease damages most everyday social exchanges.
High-volume surgeons no better at reducing postoperative incontinence
In men who have had prostate cancer surgery, urinary incontinence is a common side effect. Its frequency varies from one surgeon to the next. In a major University of Gothenburg study, the number of surgeries performed by the urology surgeon made no difference to the patients’ incontinence risk. This surprised researchers.
The Wistar Institute and Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. find PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
PHILADELPHIA — (Sept. 7, 2022) — Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
ECOG-ACRIN completes the first randomized phase 3 clinical trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer
Philadelphia, September 8 – The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) will present data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized phase 3 trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer. Patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma (RCC) were randomized in an open label design to surgery alone versus priming the immune system with nivolumab prior to full or partial removal of the kidney followed by additional nivolumab, an approach strongly supported by patient advocates. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival (RFS) between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non-clear cell subtypes, and was stopped early.
COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
New study provides insights into each US state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate
Ann Arbor, September 8, 2022 – In the first year of its availability, 84.2% of US adults received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Progress in COVID-19 vaccination slowed after April 2021, and millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. New research in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, finds wide geographic variance in vaccine uptake and identifies the underlying behavioral and social drivers that factor into the decision to remain unvaccinated. The findings suggest that improving COVID-19 vaccine confidence may not be solved by a “one-size-fits-all solution.”
Childhood leukemia treatment 2022: Where we are now and what it takes
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common cancer in children, generally curable with contemporary chemotherapy. However, if the disease is classified as high-risk ALL and a stem cell transplantation becomes inevitable, total body irradiation is still the treatment of choice prior to transplantation. This was the conclusion drawn from the FORUM study, including 35 countries on five continents (Peters et al., Journal of Clinical Oncology 2020).
Residential exposure to petroleum refining could be related to strokes in the southern United States
A new study has revealed that exposure to pollutants from petroleum refineries has a strong link to stroke rates across the Southern United States. The results were published today in IOP Publishing's journal Environmental Research Letters.
UC Davis receives $10 million for Pacific Southwest Center of Excellence
Mosquito and tick-borne diseases are increasing in the Pacific Southwest and remain a serious public health threat. For the last five years, the Pacific Southwest Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases, or PacVec, led by the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, has been working with other universities and partners in the Southwest to find better ways to manage and prevent these diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently awarded a new 5-year, $10 million grant for UC Davis to continue its work with six other research universities in research, training, and outreach on vectors, which are organisms that transmit diseases from an animal to a human or another animal.
Weill Cornell Medicine’s Clinical and Translational Science Center awarded $61.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health
Weill Cornell Medicine was awarded a $61.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) to continue funding its Clinical and Translational Science Center (CTSC) until 2027. It is the largest federal grant ever awarded to Weill Cornell Medicine and the fourth consecutive time this initiative has been funded by the NIH, representing 20 years of continuous funding.
