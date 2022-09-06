ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Crash Near Pulaski Exit Shuts Down I65

A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH ON WEDNESDAY ON INTERSTATE 65 NEAR THE PULASKI EXIT SHUT DOWN THE ROADWAY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATED A FEMALE DRIVER WAS PULLING A TRAILER WITH A PICKUP WHEN SHE LOST CONTROL OVERTURNING AND BLOCKING THE ENTIRE NORTHBOUND LANES. ALL TRAFFIC WAS DIVERTED OFF EXIT 14 UNTIL THE SCENE WAS CLEARED AROUND NOON. NO SERIOUS INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
PULASKI, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Manchester, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
On Target News

Child Suffers Loss of Hand in Mower Accident

A 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand Wednesday night after falling off a lawn mower at his home. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the child had fallen off a zero-turn mower. The mother told police stated she turned the blades off immediately, but it was too late. The Wartrace Police Chief...
WARTRACE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
yourwilliamson.com

Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes

The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Hot Spots#Accident#Fire Damages Apartments#Manchester Fire Rescue
newstalk941.com

Prepare For Road Closures In Downtown Cookeville This Weekend

Prepare for road closures in downtown Cookeville this weekend for Fall FunFest. To keep guests safe, no vehicles will be allowed in the festival area starting Friday morning until Sunday, September 11th at 2 a.m. The following roads will be closed:. – Washington Ave. closed between Spring St. and Freeze...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radio7media.com

Eliza Fletcher Run in Giles and Lawrence Counties

FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.
GILES COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radio7media.com

Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity

OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
PULASKI, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Leisure Services’ Dogapalooza To Be At New Dog Park

Cookeville Leisure Services’ annual Dogapalooza wil be moved to the new Cane Creek Dog Park. The event has been held at Dogwood Park since the park opened. Recreation Superintendant Cara Sheets said the event is for dog owners and dog lovers alike. “I know a lot of may not...
COOKEVILLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy