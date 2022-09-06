Read full article on original website
Related
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
WTVC
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
radio7media.com
Crash Near Pulaski Exit Shuts Down I65
A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH ON WEDNESDAY ON INTERSTATE 65 NEAR THE PULASKI EXIT SHUT DOWN THE ROADWAY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATED A FEMALE DRIVER WAS PULLING A TRAILER WITH A PICKUP WHEN SHE LOST CONTROL OVERTURNING AND BLOCKING THE ENTIRE NORTHBOUND LANES. ALL TRAFFIC WAS DIVERTED OFF EXIT 14 UNTIL THE SCENE WAS CLEARED AROUND NOON. NO SERIOUS INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
I-40 reopens in Wilson County after semi crash
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 244 at Tuckers Crossroads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child Suffers Loss of Hand in Mower Accident
A 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand Wednesday night after falling off a lawn mower at his home. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the child had fallen off a zero-turn mower. The mother told police stated she turned the blades off immediately, but it was too late. The Wartrace Police Chief...
wgnsradio.com
Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro
Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
yourwilliamson.com
Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes
The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Prepare For Road Closures In Downtown Cookeville This Weekend
Prepare for road closures in downtown Cookeville this weekend for Fall FunFest. To keep guests safe, no vehicles will be allowed in the festival area starting Friday morning until Sunday, September 11th at 2 a.m. The following roads will be closed:. – Washington Ave. closed between Spring St. and Freeze...
WSMV
Smyrna police arrest second person in connection to gas station clerk homicide
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Smyrna have arrested a second person in connection to the gas station robbery where a beloved clerk was shot and killed. On Aug. 30, Nick Patterson was shot and killed at a Twice Daily Shell gas station on Stonecrest Boulevard. Police first arrested 31-year-old...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
radio7media.com
Eliza Fletcher Run in Giles and Lawrence Counties
FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin County man wanted for arson, burglary charges urged to turn himself in
Derick Austin Glasner is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism charges.
Smyrna gas station clerk murder suspect implicated in Brentwood armed robbery days prior
Sources close to this investigation confirm that Keanthony Williams has implicated himself in the crimes.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
radio7media.com
Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Leisure Services’ Dogapalooza To Be At New Dog Park
Cookeville Leisure Services’ annual Dogapalooza wil be moved to the new Cane Creek Dog Park. The event has been held at Dogwood Park since the park opened. Recreation Superintendant Cara Sheets said the event is for dog owners and dog lovers alike. “I know a lot of may not...
Creative call for service working in Wilson County
More than 260 people applied to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency's creative call to attract candidates.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0