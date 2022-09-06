Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: 4-star recruit eyeing Illini official visit
Illinois basketball is in the middle of a fight for one of the top players in the class of 2023. Just a little over two weeks ago, the Illini landed their first commitment for the 2023 class. Amani Hansberry, a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the class, pledged to the Orange...
spotonillinois.com
Women's volleyball drops matches against Illinois Wesleyan and Concordia Wisconsin
The women's volleyball team dropped two matches on Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan during IWU's tournament. Greenville fell in a four-set match to Illinois Wesleyan before dropping a three-set match against Concordia Wisconsin.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Football: 5 observations from the Illini win over Virginia
Illinois football came through in a big way on Saturday with a victory over the Virginia Cavaliers. Coming into this game, I was nervous for the Illini. We were thrashed by this Virginia squad last season, and they returned most of that talent from that team. But Illinois was ready...
spotonillinois.com
Mahomet-Seymour baffles Charleston 6-0
Mahomet-Seymour sent Charleston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer on September 8. How many Olney junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Aug. 26?. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:48. 07:28. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Seven homes sold in Ford County with a median home valuation of $24,850 in August 2022
These are the top seven home valuations for Ford County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were seven homes sold, with a median home valuation of $24,850 in Ford County. Top seven home valuations in Ford County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressValuationKevin... Posted in:. Places:. 16:33. 16:29. 16:27.
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Coles County will be released during week ending Sept. 17?
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
Comments / 0