Racers pull double duty in making up weather delayed competition at Arlington Raceway

Drivers were anxious to be able to finish the event that had been started but not completed due to Mother Nature the previous week. Once again Cory Probst is the man to beat in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature as he won the first and second feature of the night.

The cars were lined up in the order that they had been on the track the week prior with seven laps complete and at the drop of the green flag he took off and didn’t look back. Jed Trebelhorn followed him to the flag with Dan Probst taking third ahead of Jordan Robinson.

The second Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature was a little more interesting as a first lap caution occurred when Dillon Richards who made the trek up from Nebraska, collided on the back stretch with the 100 car of Lee Fetchenhier. Both cars were out of the race. Tayte Harazin did a 360 spin on the front stretch and the rest of the field managed to avoid him.

Harazin kept going until the yellow was thrown for the other incident. When the race restarted, it took Cory Probst only two laps to take over the race as a spot opened up on the back stretch and he simply glided through to take over the lead. Dad Dan also followed him to take second but he was being challenged by the 18m car of Taylor Manderfield. And fought to get around him. By lap 10, Dan Probst had taken second place but didn't have enough time to challenge son Cory. Jordan Robinson who had started 12th tookt hird place ahead of Jed Trebelhorn.

Alan Lahr won both the first and second feature in the Coors Light IMCA Hobby events. The first one he led the entire race with Nick McConnell battling him but lapped traffic slowed McConnell on the last two laps which gave Lahr the edge. In the end Lahr took first, McConnell takes second and Neil Forsberg who had started in the front row took third.

In the second feature, the 81 of Brandon Hartmann led the first three laps but Lahr was looking to take the top spot and got the opportunity after a caution came out when Nicole Kelser spun in turn second Myllangancus had no where to go and slammed into Kelser’s front end which ended both of their nights.

The race restarted and Lahr took over the top spot and remained the leader to win the race. Gary Schumacher gained spots after the restart also he was able to get around the 30 car to take second place with Hartmann taking third and Justin McConnell taking fourth.

The first eXmark Outlaw feature saw two different leaders as Rod Manthey led the first five laps until a yellow came out for the 21 car of Logan Wagenious. On the restart, Robinson, who had been running fourth was able to get around Manthey to take over the race. The following lap Chad Schroeder driving the 2D car originally starting in the eighth position was now battling with Robinson. With only a few laps left in the race, lapped traffic played a factor and gave Robinson a little more space on the track.

A red flag then came out when Wagenious rolled his car ending his race. Once the race restarted with only two laps to go, Robinson lead the field across the checkered flag to win, Schroeder took second and Jed Trebelhorn took third.

The second feature saw some action on the first lap when a yellow came out for the spinning car of Luke Rhode as then went to the work area. The race restated but yet another yellow flag was thrown when the 96x of Blake Teubert spun around. The relined up and Karl Hewitt took the lead but the top three drivers of Hewitt, Schroeder and Robinson were all running neck and neck with Hewitt leading the field by inches. At the checkered flag, Schroeder took the inside lane getting low to go around a lapped car with Hewitt in the middle and Robinson on the outside. They finished 1, 2 and 3 that way for an amazing finish.

The first Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature saw Zac Davis lead the entire 15 laps to win the race. There were six yellow flags throughout the duration of the race but he held off hard charging Matt Looft to win. Eric Larson took third place ahead of the 111B of Eric Bassett.

The second feature saw the opposite outcome as Matt Looft took over the lead after a restart occurred when a car connected with the 18w of Tony Stefensmeir who then was in spin mode landing in the infield in front of the grandstand. On the restart, Davis was the leader but only for two more laps as Looft got around him on the back stretch and stayed the leader throughout the race to win. Lapped traffic on the last lap slowed the rest of the field down, but Davis took second and Eric Larson finished third again with Bassett taking fourth again.

The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car features were once again great races. The first one saw the ford powered #87 Brent Uecker lead the entire 20 laps to win the race. Two first-lap caution flags occurred when cars spun out, the first involved Kevin Latour sending him to the pit and the second one involved Randy Melvin also sending him to the pit. Then the race was started single file and Uecker led from start to finish.

The 71 of Josh Larson took over second place as he got around lapped traffic on lap 13 and finished in second ahead of Dan Eckblad. Matt Speckman led the entire second feature to win the race with Ryan Bjerkeset taking second and Tim Pessek moving forward gaining a spot to take third ahead of Brent Uecker.

The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature saw Dan Menk winning both features of the night. The first feature he was challenged by Chad Porter who had started a row behind him but as the cars got going Menk dominated and went onto win. Porter got caught up in lapped traffic but held onto second place with Trent Loverude taking third ahead of Rick Nelson.

The second feature saw four leaders with Joe Roberts leading the first lap and then Rick Nelson leading the next two. Then Loverude led the following eight laps moving through the field with the 6z of Dockter getting around Nelson to challenge Loverude.

With three laps left in the race, Menk turned the turbo power on and got around the two cars in front of him after a yellow came out for the 4k of Kent Willms. Menk won ahead of Loverude and Dockter took third ahead of Porter.