Read full article on original website
Related
Benton County Amnesty Days Scheduled For Saturday
FOLEY -- Benton County residents can get rid of some unwanted items Saturday. The annual Benton County Amnesty Day will be held at the Benton County Public Works facility in Foley from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Accepted items include appliances, tires, furniture, paints, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides and more. Items...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students
Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. A student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota News
Woman hospitalized after crashing into BioLife Mankato building
A woman was hospitalized after driving through the Biolife Plasma Services building in eastern Mankato. Heidi Larsen, 42, was transported to a hospital following the crash, which occurred at 8:56 p.m Thursday, according to Mankato Public Safety. Police don’t yet have an estimate of the damages done to the building...
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen dies in Cass Co. boat mishap
HACKENSACK, Minn. — A boating mishap on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County Sunday ended with the death of a 13-year-old. Sheriff's officials say deputies and first responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. after reports of a boat accident with injuries. Initial findings were that a 50-year-old North Dakota man was piloting his boat on Ten Mile Lake when he apparently struck something on or near the shoreline, launching a 13-year-old female passenger forward in the boat.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
valleynewslive.com
Fire in Wadena ignites twice in 12 hours
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A garage and home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday in Wadena. It happened just after 4 PM at 10455 Mohawk St. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed an attached garage fully engulfed, and fire quickly spreading to the living area of the house. Fire personnel were on scene for approximately 2 hours.
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0