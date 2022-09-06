ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Proposed DHCR regulations will exacerbate housing supply problems

The New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (DHCR) has proposed new regulation on rent-stabilized housing that will result in thousands of apartments remaining vacant, exacerbating the affordable housing crisis plaguing New York City. The proposed rules would create a formula for setting rents on reconfigured units in rent stabilized buildings. In almost all instances, the new formula would make it financially infeasible for a property owner to engage in a reconfiguration. This means the units will remain vacant and unavailable for rent in perpetuity.
