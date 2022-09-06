Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
In an effort to combat inflation and improve affordability, lawmakers in New York have announced millions of dollars of tax relief. This new stimulus check from New York will go to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns. Under...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks From New York City: Homeowners To Get $150 Tax Rebate
Some monetary relief is coming soon for New York City residents to help them offset the rising cost of living. These stimulus checks from New York City are in the form of a one-time property tax rebate. Hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-income New York City homeowners will get a rebate of up to $150.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Proposed DHCR regulations will exacerbate housing supply problems
The New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (DHCR) has proposed new regulation on rent-stabilized housing that will result in thousands of apartments remaining vacant, exacerbating the affordable housing crisis plaguing New York City. The proposed rules would create a formula for setting rents on reconfigured units in rent stabilized buildings. In almost all instances, the new formula would make it financially infeasible for a property owner to engage in a reconfiguration. This means the units will remain vacant and unavailable for rent in perpetuity.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases
Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
The New York Department of Health has also warned that polio spreads more easily in counties with lower vaccination rates.
Minimum Wage Hike Could Be Coming To New York
The battle against inflation in New York State could mean an increase in the state's minimum wage. A new proposed bill in the New York State statehouse would tie the state's minimum wage to inflation, which means if inflation rises so would the state's minimum wage. Currently, the minimum wage...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx
Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance
NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin in new poll
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a double-digit lead over Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race to be New York’s governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Friday. Hochul leads her challenger 50% to 35% with 9% of voters undecided, and approximately 6% favoring third-party candidates. […]
wabcradio.com
New York Drops Mask Requirement on Public Transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months.
caribbeantoday.com
NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office
NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
News 12
Mayor relaunches program for new youth jobs in Bronx, Brooklyn
A new pilot program in the Bronx aims to help increase enrollment and work to create more youth job opportunities. Mayor Eric Adams today called for jobs that New Yorkers can build their lives around instead of hitting dead ends. The new job training regime has the goal to reinvigorate enrollment and reset for today's job needs.
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Goldman Sachs reportedly buying Brooklyn Bridge Park building for $90M
Goldman Sachs’s real estate fund is reportedly in contract to buy The Landing, a 15-story rental building developed several years ago as part of Brooklyn Bridge Park, for $90 million. The famed investment firm is slated to buy the 140-unit building from RAL Companies and China Vanke, according to...
fox40jackson.com
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, September 8, 2022
MAYOR ORDERS FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF, PAYING TRIBUTE TO QUEEN ELIZABETH’S DEATH: New York City Mayor Eric Adams today ordered all flags on all city buildings, as well as stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs, to be lowered to half-staff, beginning immediately. The mayor also said, “It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was committed to a life of service which impacted many.”
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
yucommentator.org
IRS Filings Reveal Compensation of President Berman, other Senior Officials and University Finances for 2020
Yeshiva University President Ari Berman earned $692,046 in total compensation between July 2020 and June 2021, according to information from YU’s form 990 filings with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The filings, from YU’s 2020 fiscal year, also revealed compensation for other senior officials and details of YU’s finances....
New York City Woman Charged with Securities Fraud
NEW YORK, NY – the Department of Justice has announced the arrest of a New...
