5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M
Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
When Texas gave the Alabama Crimson Tide the Wishbone offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football. By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s […]
Matthew McConaughey’s message to Texas fans in hype video ahead of Alabama game: ‘Bring the heat’
We’ve been wondering when Matthew McConaughey would join the Texas-Alabama pregame party. The actor - and avid Longhorns fan - narrated the Texas hype video Friday, a day before the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama in Austin. “At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to...
Kay Ivey Bets BBQ and Beer on Bama in Wager with Texas Governor
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey may be a lifelong Auburn fan, but she'll be rooting for the Crimson Tide Saturday after betting beer and barbeque in a friendly wager with Texas' governor on social media Friday. As any football fan already knows, Bama travels to Austin this weekend for a much-anticipated...
Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama
The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU
The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
Fanatics Launches NIL Jersey Sale
Fans of 19 college football teams, including Alabama, can now purchase their favorite player's jersey through Fanatics. The program is titled "Pick-A-Player" that includes a drop down menu of all the different players that have opted in to have their replica jersey sold. Players will be able to make NIL revenue from their jersey sales, but the percentage is an undisclosed amount.
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday
Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
While Texas Preps For The Goliath of Alabama, Mack Brown Makes History In Atlanta
The Texas Longhorns will play host to Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama prevailed over Texas in the infamous "Colt got hurt" game, which now has about a dozen nicknames for it. The Longhorns and Tide have yet to run it back...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa
The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Nick Saban Changes Opinion on College Football Playoffs Expansion
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke out on his new opinion on the expansion of the College Football Playoffs. In an interview for the HBO show Back on the Record with Bob Costas, the seven-time national champion discussed why his opinion has changed over the years. "Well I was...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
