ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M

Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS 42

When Texas gave the Alabama Crimson Tide the Wishbone offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football. By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Yardbarker

Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU

The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Fanatics Launches NIL Jersey Sale

Fans of 19 college football teams, including Alabama, can now purchase their favorite player's jersey through Fanatics. The program is titled "Pick-A-Player" that includes a drop down menu of all the different players that have opted in to have their replica jersey sold. Players will be able to make NIL revenue from their jersey sales, but the percentage is an undisclosed amount.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 The Bear

Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluebonnet Bowl#Bowl Championship Series#Orange Bowl#Cotton Bowl#American Football#Longhorns#Qb
95.3 The Bear

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily South

New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa

The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy