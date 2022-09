[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The Whitefire Theatre has opened the application process for Solofest 2023!. Solofest is the largest curated solo theatre festival in the West. This year, Solofest is limiting its run to 40 shows, making it more competitive than in previous years. The 11th season of Solofest is already seeing applicants from all over, with shows coming in from Mexico, Canada, New York and Miami.

