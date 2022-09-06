Read full article on original website
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
Saginaw Township man, 72, killed in crash while trying to pass SUV
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — A three-vehicle crash in Saginaw County has claimed the life of a local man. Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site on Mackinaw Road near Pierce Road. They determined a 72-year-old Saginaw Township man was driving a white GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw when he tried passing a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old Bay City woman.
Fatal 3 car crash in Kochville Township, one person dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. A 72-year-old male from Saginaw Township was driving...
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
