Fans of 19 college football teams, including Alabama, can now purchase their favorite player's jersey through Fanatics. The program is titled "Pick-A-Player" that includes a drop down menu of all the different players that have opted in to have their replica jersey sold. Players will be able to make NIL revenue from their jersey sales, but the percentage is an undisclosed amount.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO