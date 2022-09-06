Read full article on original website
Alabama vs Texas: Injury Reports, How & Who to Watch, and Series History
The Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for Week 2 for an exciting matchup against the Texas Longhorns. These two teams have not faced each other since 2010 during the BCS National Championship. Injury Report:. In Week 2 of college football, Alabama was lucky to not have any injuries...
Former Alabama Running Back Trolls SEC Rival
Former Alabama running back Damien Harris trolls conference rival Georgia in hilarious fashion. The New England Patriots starter played a game of "Overrated/Underrated" on the Patriots Twitter account, where he stated what things were not worth the hype and what things do not get enough attention. He was asked about...
Justin Eboigbe Will Play an Important Role in the Alabama Defense
Every great defense begins with excellent play in the trenches. One player that showed he has the potential to be a disrupter in the front is senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe. Although it was against a Group of Five opponent in Utah State, the Crimson Tide did what they were...
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
Nick Saban Takes Being Favored on Saturday Lightly
The Alabama football team goes on the road for the first time this season as the Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban previewed this matchup on the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network...
Fanatics Launches NIL Jersey Sale
Fans of 19 college football teams, including Alabama, can now purchase their favorite player's jersey through Fanatics. The program is titled "Pick-A-Player" that includes a drop down menu of all the different players that have opted in to have their replica jersey sold. Players will be able to make NIL revenue from their jersey sales, but the percentage is an undisclosed amount.
Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday
Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
Nick Saban Battles Fast Food Cravings Inside Crimson Tide Program
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11 a.m. CT in Austin. A lot of attention has been given to the game-time temperatures and playing in the Texas heat. During Thursday night's Hey Coach program, Alabama head coach Nick Saban...
Former Alabama Linebacker Finds New Home
Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to Jackson State, according to senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in 34 total games, recording six total tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss (20 yards), and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in the Tide's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021.
Alabama Rowing Set to Host Two Regattas This Season
Alabama rowing has released its full 2022-23 schedule. Team 16 will be hosting two regattas this year. The first chance to see the Crimson Tide crew members on home water will be on Oct. 29 when Alabama hosts the Head of the Black Warrior River regatta. The team will welcome Clemson, Louisville and Miami to T-Town for the race.
Cameron Latu is Expected to Make His Season Debut on Saturday
Bryce Young is expected to get one of his top pass catchers back from a year ago, when tight end Cameron Latu returns from injury on Saturday. "He should be ready to play this week," said Nick Saban during his Thursday presser. "We have a lot of confidence that he can be an impact player for us.
Saban Impressed With Offensive Weapons
Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Wednesday morning in his weekly teleconference. During the meeting, Saban discussed his pleasure with the wide receiver group and how they performed in the season opener. "I was really pleased with the way that group in total, guys returning as well...
While Texas Preps For The Goliath of Alabama, Mack Brown Makes History In Atlanta
The Texas Longhorns will play host to Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama prevailed over Texas in the infamous "Colt got hurt" game, which now has about a dozen nicknames for it. The Longhorns and Tide have yet to run it back...
Alabama Baseball Adds Commitment from Class of 2025
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment from the class of 2025 this week in Joseph Chiarodo. According to Prep Baseball Report Illinois, Chiarodo currently ranks at No. 13 in the state of Illinois. Chiarodo announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. "I am...
Alabama Football Gets A Thumbs Up From Edwin Diaz
Bryant-Denny Stadium has undergone many improvements in recent years and undoubtedly one of the coolest additions has been the stadium lights. Whereas most stadiums just use traditional high powered field lights, Alabama made the switch to high tech lights that can strobe in patterns and display colors such as blue, green, and of course crimson.
Hewitt-Trussville Dominates Tuscaloosa County 35-7
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats dropped their first game of the year, losing in convincing fashion to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, 35-7. While the score does not tell the full story of the game, it does point toward a County team that still has a ways to go before truly competing in its powerhouse filled region.
Detroit Lions Sign Alabama Alum to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions signed former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad early Thursday afternoon. In order to make room for Pierschbacher, the Lions released tackle Darrin Paulo off of their practice squad. Pierschbacher can also be elevated to the active gameday roster throughout the season. The Lions...
Alabama Offensive Lineman Inks NIL Deal
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. has announced an NIL deal with Life + Style by Laura. "Grateful to announce my #NIL sponsorship with @lifestylelaura! Love these shoes; more TOP fashion to come this season. This is just the beginning! Thx Laura! #rolltide #fashion," tweeted Ekiyor. The redshirt senior posted...
Bryce Young Describes “Smooth” Moment with Saban
Many Alabama fans probably saw the moment on Saturday where Bryce Young went from celebration mode with his teammate to business mode with Coach Saban on Saturday. In an interview with Joel Klatt, Young revealed the background behind this moment that went viral on social media. Klatt complimented Young on...
Ethan Crawford Outduels Earl Woods, Leads Patriots to Poll Position in Region Standings
The Hillcrest Patriots (4-0, 2-0) made school history by defeating the Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-3, 1-1) for the first time since 2013 and seizing control of 6A Region 4. Both teams were led by superstar quarterbacks, Ethan Crawford and Earl Woods, but it was Crawford and the Patriots who emerged victorious in a 54-44 shootout.
