Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Running Back Trolls SEC Rival

Former Alabama running back Damien Harris trolls conference rival Georgia in hilarious fashion. The New England Patriots starter played a game of "Overrated/Underrated" on the Patriots Twitter account, where he stated what things were not worth the hype and what things do not get enough attention. He was asked about...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Takes Being Favored on Saturday Lightly

The Alabama football team goes on the road for the first time this season as the Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban previewed this matchup on the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Fanatics Launches NIL Jersey Sale

Fans of 19 college football teams, including Alabama, can now purchase their favorite player's jersey through Fanatics. The program is titled "Pick-A-Player" that includes a drop down menu of all the different players that have opted in to have their replica jersey sold. Players will be able to make NIL revenue from their jersey sales, but the percentage is an undisclosed amount.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Linebacker Finds New Home

Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to Jackson State, according to senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in 34 total games, recording six total tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss (20 yards), and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in the Tide's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Rowing Set to Host Two Regattas This Season

Alabama rowing has released its full 2022-23 schedule. Team 16 will be hosting two regattas this year. The first chance to see the Crimson Tide crew members on home water will be on Oct. 29 when Alabama hosts the Head of the Black Warrior River regatta. The team will welcome Clemson, Louisville and Miami to T-Town for the race.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed With Offensive Weapons

Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Wednesday morning in his weekly teleconference. During the meeting, Saban discussed his pleasure with the wide receiver group and how they performed in the season opener. "I was really pleased with the way that group in total, guys returning as well...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Adds Commitment from Class of 2025

The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment from the class of 2025 this week in Joseph Chiarodo. According to Prep Baseball Report Illinois, Chiarodo currently ranks at No. 13 in the state of Illinois. Chiarodo announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. "I am...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football Gets A Thumbs Up From Edwin Diaz

Bryant-Denny Stadium has undergone many improvements in recent years and undoubtedly one of the coolest additions has been the stadium lights. Whereas most stadiums just use traditional high powered field lights, Alabama made the switch to high tech lights that can strobe in patterns and display colors such as blue, green, and of course crimson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Hewitt-Trussville Dominates Tuscaloosa County 35-7

The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats dropped their first game of the year, losing in convincing fashion to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, 35-7. While the score does not tell the full story of the game, it does point toward a County team that still has a ways to go before truly competing in its powerhouse filled region.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Detroit Lions Sign Alabama Alum to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions signed former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad early Thursday afternoon. In order to make room for Pierschbacher, the Lions released tackle Darrin Paulo off of their practice squad. Pierschbacher can also be elevated to the active gameday roster throughout the season. The Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Offensive Lineman Inks NIL Deal

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. has announced an NIL deal with Life + Style by Laura. "Grateful to announce my #NIL sponsorship with @lifestylelaura! Love these shoes; more TOP fashion to come this season. This is just the beginning! Thx Laura! #rolltide #fashion," tweeted Ekiyor. The redshirt senior posted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Describes “Smooth” Moment with Saban

Many Alabama fans probably saw the moment on Saturday where Bryce Young went from celebration mode with his teammate to business mode with Coach Saban on Saturday. In an interview with Joel Klatt, Young revealed the background behind this moment that went viral on social media. Klatt complimented Young on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

