Read full article on original website
Related
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
Horoscope today, Sunday September 11: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
The new “try anything” path of Mercury brings unusual answers to everyday questions – and at least one change in your regular routine. After a period of toeing the line, you are free to be your true self again. In love, you may feel the lion’s share...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 11 to 17, 2022
Expectations are broken as the sun connects with innovative Uranus on the 11th. Just because you’re supposed to do something one way doesn’t mean that’s the only way to do it. Mercury’s still retrograde so it’s best to take the time to consider all possible paths before moving ahead. Relationships of all kinds come under pressure on the 16th when love planet Venus squares off with Mars—an aspect that brings issues or tensions that first came up back in early March to a breaking or resolution point. On the same day, the sun faces off with Neptune (an aspect found in the chart of enigmatic celebs like Cate Blanchett and George Clooney), putting a dreamy or possibly overwhelming spin on the day. Things that come up now may not be the full truth so wait for the rest of the story to be revealed.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They’re An Inspiration To Everyone
There’s never a dull moment in the sky, because astrology always gives us something to look forward to. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Mercury retrograde *insert eye roll emoji here*. Fortunately, it’s the last Mercury retrograde of the year, but three zodiac signs will have the best week of September 5 to September 11 (and for now, they’re in the clear). We can all benefit from a little constructive criticism, so be sure to keep an open mind this week. After all, with Venus entering meticulous Virgo on September 5, energies surrounding romance, finances and guilty pleasures will be put...
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
TODAY.com
What September's full moon in Pisces means for you and your sign
The full moon arrives on Sept. 10, 2022 and is nicknamed the Harvest Moon because of its proximity to the autumnal equinox on Thus, Sept. 22 in the northern hemisphere. Therefore, September's full moon marks the beginning of a new season. The days will become shorter, the air chillier, and the trees barer, depending on where you live.
And that big love step you’ve hesitated over for a while can be made by tonight.
Venus rules your family chart with kindness and forgiveness, and you can do the same. Lucky numbers link back to a “B” anniversary. Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions. ♋ CANCER. June 22 to July 22. As the moon and Pluto...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio
The full moon on September 10 falls very closely to the autumn equinox and the start of Mercury retrograde, per Bustle. This lunation is in the water sign of Pisces and has been dubbed the Harvest Moon, as it illuminates the night sky during the time when farmers in the Northern Hemisphere typically harvest their summer crops (via Old Farmer's Almanac).
Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow
The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
Admit It, Virgo—Your September Horoscope Says You’ve Got Mercury Retrograde On Your Mind
You’re the reason for the season and your Virgo horoscope for September 2022 is full of surprises! Mercury—your ruling planet—is up to a whole lot of mischief this month, which is both exciting and nerve-wracking. However, it all starts on September 2, when Mercury forms an opposition with Jupiter in your eighth house of give and take, highlighting power struggles in your relationship. Even if you feel ready to put your trust in something, you may feel equally as nervous about putting yourself in a position of vulnerability. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-worth...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because 7 Planets Will Be Retrograde
Another day, another retrograde. You guessed it. Apparently, five retrogrades—Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Chiron and Pluto—wasn’t going to suffice, so the cosmos went ahead and threw Mercury in the mix. *Gee thanks, universe!* Btw, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 5 to 11, it’s probably because you’ll do anything and everything to avoid confrontation, especially if emotions are involved. There is, after all, an incredibly sentimental full moon happening this week, but we’ll get to that in a moment. On September 5, after a vivacious journey through cinematic Leo, Venus will enter...
Comments / 0