thisweekhawaii.com
Battle of the Food Trucks on Kauai
Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-6pm 2976 Kress Street in Downtown Lihue, Kauai. Kauai has over 50 unique Food Trucks to choose from across the Island. Food Truck dining is convenient, affordable, and offers a diverse selection of delectable “grinds” from talented local chefs. Since the popularity of Food Trucks started in 2008, an average of 2.5 billion customers have frequented the “traveling” restaurants a day in the US. Following their whereabouts via social media has been the easiest way to find out their next location to get your cravings satisfied!
Kauai holds their 9/11 ‘Day of Service’ event
Kauai is holding their 9/11 Day of Service "Together We Stand 9/11" event Friday Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
Kauai Police Department finalize application to carry firearms
The application and permitting process for the license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms has been finalized by the Kauai Police Department.
Hawaii visitor dies in waters off Anini Beach
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department has identified the 81-year-old Californian male who died in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Monday. First responders were sent out to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive male face down in the water wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore. According to KPD, […]
KITV.com
September 11, 2022 marks 30 years since costliest storm to hit Kauai: Hurricane Iniki
September 11, 2022 marks 30 years since Hurricane Iniki hit Kauai. The category four storm struck the "Garden Isle" with up to 160 mile-per-hour winds in 1992, killing six people and injuring more than a 100.
KITV.com
Woman in critical condition after apparent snorkeling accident at Kauai's Kealia Beach
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water unresponsive after an apparent snorkeling accident at Kealia Beach on Thursday. The 30-year-old woman was pulled out of the water by bystanders just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
