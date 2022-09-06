ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalaheo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
thisweekhawaii.com

Battle of the Food Trucks on Kauai

Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-6pm 2976 Kress Street in Downtown Lihue, Kauai. Kauai has over 50 unique Food Trucks to choose from across the Island. Food Truck dining is convenient, affordable, and offers a diverse selection of delectable “grinds” from talented local chefs. Since the popularity of Food Trucks started in 2008, an average of 2.5 billion customers have frequented the “traveling” restaurants a day in the US. Following their whereabouts via social media has been the easiest way to find out their next location to get your cravings satisfied!
LIHUE, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
City
Kalaheo, HI
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Hawaii visitor dies in waters off Anini Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department has identified the 81-year-old Californian male who died in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Monday. First responders were sent out to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive male face down in the water wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore. According to KPD, […]
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy